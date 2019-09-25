Resulticks Embarks on Roadshow Tour Hosting Multiple CMO Dinners Showcasing the Value of Real-Time Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks , the world's fastest growing real-time conversation marketing solutions provider, has announced venues for its upcoming Real Time Conversations: A CMO Dinner series. Scheduled for Chicago, Atlanta and New York, the executive-level events will explore the value-driving potential of the new marketing paradigm: real-time, omnichannel marketing.

The evening will include networking and cocktails, dinner, and an interactive, expert panel discussion focused on the breathtaking pace of change and the challenges it poses—relating to data, channels, scale and attribution—for CMOs and marketing leaders.

Resulticks, which has been named to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for the past three years running, will kick off the series in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 26, 2019 followed by Atlanta, GA, October 10, 2019.

The Chicago event panel discussion titled "Real-time & Omnichannel: What is the Payoff & How Do You Measure It," will feature Joe Stanhope, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, and other marketing leaders. Similar panels in Atlanta will bring the best, most relevant marketing insights to light.

"The constantly expanding omnichannel landscape and marketers' increased ability to capture data in real time has amplified their potential to drive significant topline growth. Realizing that potential challenges many," says Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks. "As marketing leaders, we have to be forward thinking, maximize our resources and remain agile. Those who lean into the change and recognize the possibilities, we will be better prepared to seize the opportunities."

