Resulticks Holiday Retail Report: Three out of Five Shoppers Check Prices Online While Shopping In-store

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks , the world's fastest growing real-time conversation marketing solutions provider, today released an insightful research report titled "Evolving the Customer Experience", analyzing U.S. consumer holiday shopping behaviors across brick-and-mortar and online retailers. Despite the focus in recent years on online shopping, the report reinforces the renewed relevance of the physical store and the omnichannel experience that retailers can provide.

In-store retail shopping is truly alive and well

This holiday season, close to three-quarters (74%) of respondents say they still shop in physical stores as much or more than they did last year. Interestingly, nearly one in three (30%) cite enjoyment as a top reason to browse physical stores, indicating the importance of an immersive and enjoyable store experience to win over holiday shoppers.

The report also emphasizes the significance of the omnichannel experience, with consumers choosing to interact with both online and brick-and-mortar stores, sometimes simultaneously. Sixty percent of holiday shoppers say they check prices online while shopping in-store to confirm they are getting the best price, over half (51%) would ask the store to price-match a better deal online, and nearly three-quarters (74%) would buy something online if the price was lower than in-store. This means that even brick-and-mortar retailers need a strong online presence and strategy to interact positively with their customers, whether online or in-store.

Convenience and personalization matter

In terms of retail shopping experiences, consumers yearn for both convenience and personalization. Over half (55%) of respondents state they prefer to try on clothing or see the quality and features in person, and more than half (51%) prefer to avoid shipping costs and delivery times by taking items home immediately. Additionally, push notifications drive four-in-ten (43%) consumers to shop in-store and over half (54%) of this year's holiday shoppers report they shop with retailers who accurately suggest products or provide relevant service recommendations tailored to their needs.

"As consumer holiday shopping behaviors continue to shift, retailers and brands must be equipped to provide the seamless omnichannel experience that consumers desire," says Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks. "The results of our study show that consumers want to be understood; if a brand can ensure the path to purchase is enjoyable, seamless and personalized, it can certainly have a positive impact on the retailer's bottom line."

About the Resulticks Holiday Survey

This report is based on a survey conducted November 8-12, 2019 and was commissioned by Resulticks with respondents sourced from OpinionRoute. The objective was to better understand holiday shopping plans and the trends in customization across retail, travel, and banking. The survey was of 1,001 US consumers and is nationally representative. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

