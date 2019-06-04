Resulticks Named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks, the fast-growing real-time conversation marketing cloud solutions provider, has been named by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs1. This marks the third year in a row that Resulticks has been placed in this Magic Quadrant by Gartner. (The full Gartner analysis is available to subscribers online at gartner.com .)

Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks, said, "We see our three-time placement in the Magic Quadrant as affirmation that Resulticks is on the right path to marketplace leadership and accelerated growth."

A multichannel marketing hub (MMH), as defined by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant report, is "a technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers/leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments." In this year's report, Gartner says "MMH vendors are facilitating unified customer profiles, strengthening machine learning, and delivering insights to drive relevant interactions in real time."

Subrammanian noted, "Resulticks' clients have been seeing exceptional results thanks to our robust advancements in offer management, strong cross-channel optimization and data management capabilities, and much more."

"Marketers today have to execute omnichannel engagement at the individual level and measure its impact on top-line growth," Subrammanian added. "At Resulticks, we're excited to take their marketing efforts to the next level and further distinguish ourselves from the field with new features and functions."

Built from the ground up by marketers for marketers, Resulticks is a real-time conversation cloud enabled by the world's first marketing data blockchain. With its big data-driven, AI-powered, omnichannel approach, Resulticks is changing the marketing automation landscape worldwide. Resulticks global presence includes the United States, India, Australia, and Singapore.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Noah Elkin, Adam Sarner, Benjamin Bloom, Joseph Enever, Colin Reid, 18 April 2019

