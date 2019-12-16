Resulticks Receives Accreditation from Privacy Shield Framework

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks , the world's fastest growing real-time conversation marketing solutions provider, today announced that it has received certification from the United States government under the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks. This program certifies a company's compliance with the 23 principles concerning the use and treatment of personal data and makes it accountable by U.S. law.

The Privacy Shield accreditation comes on the heels of Resulticks' announcement of its North American expansion, extending its commitment to its growing roster of customers and partners in the region. It also follows the September launch of Resulticks' AI-powered orchestration capabilities, further bolstering the platform's approach to scalable, segment-of-one customer engagement.

To join the voluntary Privacy Shield Framework, Resulticks self-certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce and publicly committed to comply with the department's requirements. The rigorous certification process included numerous audits to ensure that the Resulticks privacy policy aligned with applicable regulations.

"Achieving the Privacy Shield certification is a significant milestone for Resulticks, especially during our time of aggressive growth. As the singular solution for capturing a 360-degree view of our client's customers, we appreciate the immense responsibility that accompanies collecting consumer data," says Resulticks co-founder and CEO, Redickaa Subrammanian. "By actively participating in the thorough Privacy Shield framework, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to the responsible treatment of data, but elevating the already stringent standards to which we hold ourselves."

For more information on Resulticks, please click here or contact info@resulticks.com . To view Resulticks' EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification, click here .

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver topline growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers.

https://www.resulticks.com/

SOURCE Resulticks

Related Links

https://www.resulticks.com

