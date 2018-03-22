Results are exactly what the Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing (CSST) manufacturers feared

"The National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) requested the engineering work in this area based upon failure claims brought to our attention by state fire marshals and fire investigators seeking information and research. Gas piping should not only have to handle a significant level of lightning risk, it should certainly be able to withstand household electrical system faults. Valid, independent testing was necessary to find answers," said NASFM Executive Director, Jim Narva.

Specifically, Omega Flex, Inc., Ward Mfg. and Pro-Flex, Inc. are all selling to the unsuspecting public what they claim to be lightning-resistant CSST. What we now know to be true is that these same manufacturers have created a much bigger problem with the introduction into the U.S. marketplace of their semi-conductive "Black" jacketed CSST product -- their black jacketed product fails when exposed to common 120V electrical current according to lab tests commissioned by NASFM.

What has been experienced in fires involving failures of black-jacketed CSST is that this so-called new lightning resistant CSST is actually more susceptible to failure when it comes into direct contact with the electrical system or some other metallic object that has become energized. All homeowners should appreciate NASFM's efforts in conducting the fault- current testing and its willingness now to do the right thing when it comes to communicating the real dangers that exist with using un-shielded CSST in homes and commercial structures. We urge organizations like the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), International Code Council (ICC) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to take notice of this recent testing and use it to create more stringent codes. Anything less will result in homeowners across the United States being exposed unnecessarily to the dangers presented by certain black-jacketed CSST.

Ken and Becky Teel, the parents of Brennen Chase Teel, created the foundation in Brennen's name to raise awareness for National agencies to tackle safety issues presented by the presence of CSST in homes. Brennen was killed on August 24, 2012 as a result of the puncture of Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing (CSST) in a home where the installation, bonding and grounding was deemed "proper" according to the product manufacturer. The failure was lightning induced. Similar failures are occurring all over the United States threatening lives and homes. "We appreciate NASFM acting on additional testing of 120 Volt household current testing with CSST types and Schedule 40 Black Iron Gas Piping. This testing shows the growing concern nationally in the industry of protection and prevention."

