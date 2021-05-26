Results Are In: Study Finds 60% Of Participants Prefer Pepsi® Over Coke® With Signature Burgers From Top Three Burger Chains

The Tests. The Experts. The Results. Pepsi commissioned third-party blind taste tests 1 and a consumer survey 2 to discover how burgers with signature offerings from the top three burger chains paired with different beverages. The results were clear: participants preferred Pepsi over Coke with each burger.

1 In a blind taste test conducted by an independent sensory and product evaluation firm in the LA market with adult consumers who frequent fast food burger restaurants, approximately 60% of participants preferred their Big Mac, Whopper and Dave's Single with Pepsi over Coke.

In a blind taste test conducted by an independent sensory and product evaluation firm in the LA market with adult consumers who frequent fast food burger restaurants, approximately 60% of participants preferred their Big Mac, Whopper and Dave's Single with Pepsi over Coke. 2 A panel of taste experts all agreed that Pepsi enhances the flavors in a Big Mac, Whopper and Dave's Single more than Coke. Specifically, Pepsi intensified the meat and cheese flavors in the burgers.

A panel of taste experts all agreed that Pepsi enhances the flavors in a Big Mac, Whopper and Dave's Single more than Coke. Specifically, Pepsi intensified the meat and cheese flavors in the burgers. 3Pepsi drinkers are four to five times more likely to be disappointed by the existing carbonated soft drink offerings at the three biggest burger chains.

"For decades, consumers have not had the chance to enjoy the optimal taste combination they deserve at many burger chains – a burger with an ice cold, refreshing Pepsi," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "We know that burgers go better with Pepsi, so we want to provide burger-lovers with the long overdue opportunity to try the one elusive but deliciously perfect combo – a juicy, meaty, topping-stuffed burger with a Pepsi. Our #BetterWithPepsi initiative is a fun way for us to reinforce the role that Pepsi plays in elevating the taste of burgers, while also reminding consumers that they have a choice when it comes to beverages."

Why Do Burger Fans Prefer Pepsi? It's Science!

The unique flavor and citrus notes in Pepsi pair flawlessly with the rich flavor of ground beef and cheese, acting as the perfect complement. The other cola brand tends to taste heavier in vanilla and raisin-like flavor notes that over-burden the juicy taste of a burger - just ask Chef Kyle Shadix, CRC, MS, RD, former Chopped contestant, and PepsiCo's Corporate Executive Research Chef for Global Beverages.

"The signature flavor and bright citrus blend of Pepsi cuts through the fat and gives a juicy hamburger a fresh, clean and delightful taste," said Chef Kyle. "It's just like how adding a touch of citrus in cooking can heighten flavor and change a food or beverage's entire flavor profile, which is why it is used by chefs and mixologists across the world to add brightness and lift the flavors of the foods and beverages they create. This is why Pepsi is a no-brainer to pair with burgers."

How to Score a Pepsi on National Hamburger Day

On National Hamburger Day, consumers can get reimbursed for their Pepsi in either one of two ways:

Sharing a photo of themselves with a Pepsi and any burger of their choice purchased that day – even burgers from restaurants that don't serve Pepsi – on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi. Then, the brand will reach out to verify the consumer's associated receipt(s) that clearly show a burger and a Pepsi purchase. Clicking a #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram, then sharing their receipt(s).

Once the brand verifies the receipt(s), consumers will be provided a rebate via Venmo, PayPal, or digital gift card up to $3.49. Full details and terms and conditions can be found at pepsiburgerday.tryadrink.com/terms .

This National Hamburger Day promotion is part of the brand's #BetterWithPepsi creative campaign launched earlier this month with 12 new national commercials. The spots do away with the unrealistic and idealistic portrayal of food, and instead spotlight the celebration of the unapologetic love of food like juicy cheeseburgers, topping-heavy hot dogs, and pizzas with extra-long cheese pulls – all better with a Pepsi. #BetterWithPepsi is more than a tagline for the brand, it's an unapologetic reinforcement of how consumers enjoy Pepsi every day.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

1Taste Test: Central Location Test (CLT) conducted by an independent sensory and product evaluation firm in the Los Angeles market in August 2020. 233 male & female consumers aged 25-45 who frequent fast food burger restaurants participated.

2Quantitative Descriptive Analysis (QDA): Conducted by an independent sensory and product evaluation firm in August 2020. Under the direction of a moderator, a panel of taste experts created a sensory language to describe the aroma, texture, flavor/basic taste, and aftertaste of the product array (burger/beverage combinations). Once the language was completed and approved, products (burger/beverage combinations) were evaluated by 8 expert panelists, rating the intensity of each attribute.

3Attitude & Usage Survey: Male & female consumers in Los Angeles over the age of 18 who visit and eat at fast food burger restaurants and consume cola were surveyed online by GutCheck in August 2020 about their cola consumption & experience within these restaurants

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

