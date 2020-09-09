Results from 10 Highly Anticipated Vascular Interventional Clinical Trials to Be Presented for the First Time at VIVA20

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading researchers and physicians will present results from 10 clinical trials that focus on vascular interventional technology and treatment solutions on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, during the 18th annual VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) conference, which will be held virtually.

The trial results and data will be presented for the first time during VIVA's immersive virtual experience. Media outlets are invited to view the presentations by registering at www.vivaphysicians.org/register20.

Since 2003, VIVA's vascular education symposium has brought together a global, multispecialty faculty to present a variety of talks and live case presentations from clinical centers around the world. Attendees include an international audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

To view the conference's full schedule, please visit http://www.vivaphysicians.org/agenda2020.

Clinical trial results to be released (in order of presentation):

Friday, November 6, beginning at 11:00am PT

5-Year Outcomes from the IN.PACT Global Study

Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD

Drug-Coated Devices & Limb Outcomes After Endovascular Peripheral Artery Revascularizations

Connie Hess, MD, MHS

Standard vs Ultrasound-Assisted Thrombolysis for Submassive Pulmonary Embolism

Efthymios Avgerinos, MD, PhD, MSc

VIVO Study 12-Month Endpoint Results

Anthony Comerota, MD

PROMISE I 1-Year Results

Daniel Clair, MD

Saturday, November 7 beginning at 7:00am PT

The DISRUPT PAD III Randomized Controlled Trial

William Gray, MD

REALITY Study: Directional Atherectomy Vessel Preparation Prior to DCB Angioplasty

Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD

24-Month Outcomes from the DETOUR 1 Trial for Percutaneous Femoropopliteal Bypass

Ehrin Armstrong, MD

2-Year Outcomes of a Multi-Centre Study on Infrapopliteal Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold

Steven Kum, MD

4-Year DCB Mortality Across ILLUMENATE RCTs

Sean Lyden, MD

About VIVA Physicians

VIVA Physicians, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, strives to be the premier educator in the field.

