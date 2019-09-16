Results From 20 Highly Anticipated Vascular Interventional Clinical Trials to Be Presented for the First Time at VIVA19

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading researchers and physicians will present results from 20 clinical trials that focus on vascular interventional technology and treatment solutions on Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, at the VIVA conference at Wynn Las Vegas. VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is an annual vascular education symposium that brings together a global, multispecialty faculty to present a variety of talks and live case presentations from clinical centers around the world. Attendees include an international audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

The trial results and data will be presented for the first time during the meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and highlighted in scheduled press conferences on Monday and Tuesday. Media outlets are invited to attend the press conferences and presentations in person. The presentations will also be available to all VIVA attendees and invited press via Virtual VIVA, a live-streaming link. Any members of the press planning to attend or press who would like access to the livestreaming link should contact press@vivaphysicians.org. To view the detailed schedule and register to attend, visit www.vivaphysicians.org.

Clinical trial results to be released (in order of presentation):

Tuesday, November 5

No Increased Mortality for the Zilver® PTX® Drug-Eluting Stent Compared to Uncoated Devices

Michael Dake, MD

A Novel Sustained Limus Release Eluting Balloon: 2-Year Data From the SELUTION SFA Trial

Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD

RANGER II SFA: Randomized Trial of RANGER DCB vs PTA in the SFA

Ravish Sachar, MD

4-Year Outcomes From the IN.PACT Global Study

Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD

DCB vs POBA After B-laser Atherectomy

John Rundback, MD

Full Cohort 24-Month Safety and Efficacy Results of the VMI-CFA Trial

Koen Deloose, MD

Nexus Arch Branch Stent-Graft System – Mid-Term Results

Mario Lachat, MD

Revolution™ Rotational Atherectomy System IDE Experience

Jeffrey Carr, MD

1-year Results From the MIMICS-3D Registry: Investigating the BioMimics 3D® Stent

Michael Lichtenberg, MD

Treatment of BTK Disease With a Novel Device: Update on the DEEPER OUS Trial

Thomas Zeller, MD, PhD

Wednesday, November 6

6-Months Results of TOBA II BTK

George Adams, MD

5-Year ABSORB BTK Trial Results

Ramon Varcoe, MBBS, MS, PhD

Results of the PROMISE I Trial

Daniel Clair, MD

Initial 12-Month Outcomes From the TANGO Trial (Adventitial Temsirolimus in BTK Lesions)

Ehrin Armstrong, MD

The Ulysse Registry

Costantino Del Giudice, MD, PhD

IN.PACT AV Access 6-month Lesion Outcomes

Robert Lookstein, MD, MHCDL

Lateral Subdermic Plexus Insufficiency: A Paradigm Shift With Restless Leg Syndrome

Swar Shah, MD

Early Outcomes From the ClotTriever (CLOUT) Registry

David Dexter, MD

Indigo Aspiration System for Acute Pulmonary Embolism

Akhilesh Sista, MD

1-Year Results of the DISAPEAR Registry

Steven Kum, MD

