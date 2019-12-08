Results from a Survey With Patients With Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Demonstrates Disease Burden and Impact for Patients With ITP

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™), presented results from an online survey highlighting disease burden and impact for patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) taking place in Orlando, 7-10 December.

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder causing reduced platelet counts <100,000/µL, with potential bleeding consequences and reduced quality of life. Treatment is generally reserved for adults with platelet counts <30,000/µL.

ITP patients from the Platelet Disorder Support Association were recruited to complete a one-time cross-sectional survey online. Eligible adults from the United States self-reported that they had been diagnosed with ITP and received at least one treatment. Patients completed a 30-45-minute online survey about demographics, diagnosis experience, symptoms, disease management and treatment.

"This survey demonstrates the complexity of ITP and the effects of fatigue, bleeding and treatment on the lives of the patients. Despite the fact that 2/3 of patients had been diagnosed for at least 10 years, 58 per cent of patients reported that ITP-related fatigue interfered with their work, family, or social life", says Kavita Aggarwal, Vice President Medical Affairs at Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Results from the survey

Seventy-six patients completed the survey. Two-thirds had been diagnosed at least 10 years previously. Events leading to diagnosis were petechiae (21 per cent), general check-up (19 per cent), bleeding events (18 per cent), and bruising (16 per cent). Patients with ITP felt well informed about ITP and 97 per cent knew their current platelet count. At the time of diagnosis, platelet counts were < 10 x 109/L in 47% and 10 - 30 x 109/L in 27 per cent. At the time of survey response, platelet count was < 30 x 109/L in 4.62 per cent of participants and 47.69 per cent of respondents had platelet counts > 100 x 109/L.

58 per cent of patients reported that ITP-related fatigue interfered with their work, family, or social life. Prior to being treated, 35 per cent reported fatigue daily and 13 per cent reported it twice a week. Despite treatment, a similar proportion reported fatigue daily (39 per cent) or twice a week (16 per cent).

Overall, the results of the survey did not suggest that bleeding was a concern for most patients: 59 per cent reported that bleeding does not interfere with their work, family or social life.

