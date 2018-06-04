Results From AstraZeneca Study Presented Today at ASCO

The results are presented in collaboration with AstraZeneca and globally renowned oncologists from EU, US and Canada. By analyzing a blood sample DiviTum provides key information for upfront identification of therapy resistant patients and enables non-invasive monitoring of response to standard hormonal therapies. The Abstract has already been released in mid-May and now there will be a poster session with more comprehensive data presented.

"Circulating levels of TK1, as measured by the DiviTum assay, have demonstrated to be strongly associated with outcome of patients treated with endocrine therapy in different independent datasets, and early data suggest that changes of this proliferation marker during treatment could further inform of treatment benefit. DiviTum assay may be a useful tool in exploring early efficacy signals of oncology agents in development."– says Gaia Schiavon, Medical Oncologist, Director Physician, IMED Biotech Unit at AstraZeneca.

"We look forward to present the results at ASCO showing that DiviTum is able to evaluate treatment efficacy for patients with metastatic breast cancer, treated with endocrine standard treatments. The large number of patients included in the trial also contributes to the strength of the results. We appreciate collaborations with leading pharma companies, like the one with AstraZeneca, and supporting the development of new and improved cancer treatments for better patient outcome." says Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.

