Results from BRAIN.Q's EMAGINE Study on the Use of AI-Powered Electromagnetic Field Therapy Offer Hope for Meaningful Recovery Following Stroke

Promising results from the EMAGINE randomized trial suggest that treatment with BRAIN.Q's AI-powered low electromagnetic field stimulation, aimed at enhancing the brain's ability to relearn processes lost after a stroke, may help patients regain 'freedom from disability' with greater likelihood.

First-ever use of a wearable cloud-connected therapeutic system with a moderate to severe impaired stroke population, demonstrating the feasibility of autonomous use at home by patients and their caregivers, as well as a very high safety profile.

The novel technology has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, and the company expects to obtain a CE Mark in the coming year.

Clinical trial results were presented by Dr. Jeffrey Saver , Director of Stroke at UCLA , as Late Breaking Science at the European Stroke Conference (ESOC) plenary session.

JERUSALEM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAIN.Q, an emerging leader in AI-driven Brain Longevity Therapeutics today announced promising results from its U.S. multicenter randomized controlled study - EMAGINE, suggesting that treatment with its AI-powered electromagnetic field therapy may lead to meaningful clinical benefits and a substantial reduction in disability following a stroke. These promising results align with the encouraging findings observed in an earlier randomized controlled pilot trial done with BRAIN.Q's therapy, announced in 2021.

BRAIN.Q’s next generation Q Therapeutic System (PRNewsfoto/BrainQ)

In the trial, conducted at 15 leading U.S. academic centers, the brain stimulation therapy targeted moderate to severe ischemic stroke patients and was conducted as a daily session in the weeks following stroke. Although not reaching statistical significance, results suggested that patients receiving the treatment are more likely to have a greater reduction in their disability levels following the stroke compared to patients in the control group.

Findings suggested that actively treated patients were also more than twice as likely to be free from disability at 3 months – implying going back to live independently, returning to work, social activities, and hobbies.

The promising results were announced today by Dr. Jeffrey L. Saver, Director of Stroke at UCLA and the National Co-Principal Investigator for the EMAGINE study, as a Late Breakthrough Science at the European Stroke Conference (ESOC). "In the past several decades we have made tremendous progress in emergency stroke treatments that reduce, but do not fully prevent, brain injury," says Dr. Saver, "but we have had limited success in developing therapies that can meaningfully reverse the life-debilitating disabilities still often caused by stroke. The welcome results from this study suggest there is a chance that even severe stroke patients may be able to regain freedom from disability with this therapy." In the trial, the brain stimulation therapy also showed an excellent safety profile, with a limited number of adverse events and with no serious adverse events related to the therapy. BRAIN.Q relies on emerging science suggesting the use of targeted stimulation of brain network activity as a key to maximizing the brain's learning capabilities. The company uses AI to analyze datasets of brain network activity and mirror them back to patients to maximize their recovery.

This is also the first-ever use of a wearable cloud-connected therapeutic system with a severely impaired stroke population, designed to address the patient's fragmented pathway from hospital to home. The company reports a striking ~90% adherence rate to treatments by the patients, with over 2,500 sessions performed successfully autonomously by the patient and their caregiver at home.

"Millions of stroke survivors worldwide endure life-altering disabilities. The EMAGINE trial results mark a big step towards a therapy that can help these patients reclaim their lives, all from the comfort of their homes," said Yotam Drechsler, CEO of BRAIN.Q.

The company will be launching this summer a U.S pivotal trial EMAGINE 2.0, applying the next-generation technology, and is expecting to receive a CE Mark approval later this year.

About BRAIN.Q: A privately held US-Israeli based startup and emerging leader in AI-driven brain longevity therapeutics, is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that change the lives of patients suffering from neurological disorders. The company has received Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. For more information visit: https://brainqtech.com/.

