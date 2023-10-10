Results from Magenta Medical's US Early Feasibility Study of the World's Smallest and Most Powerful Heart Pump to be Highlighted at TCT 2023

News provided by

Magenta Medical

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Study data will be featured in an oral presentation delivered by Dr. Samin K. Sharma, Director of Interventional Cardiology, Mount Sinai Hospital

KADIMA, Israel , Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Results from Magenta Medical's Early Feasibility Study of the Elevate™ System, for the high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (HR-PCI) indication, will be announced in an oral presentation at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in San Francisco. Elevate™ is the world's smallest and most powerful percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD).

Continue Reading
Image of the Magenta Elevate™ Pump, the smallest and most powerful pLVAD.
Image of the Magenta Elevate™ Pump, the smallest and most powerful pLVAD.

The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Samin K. Sharma, the Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Mount Sinai Hospital and the first to perform a HR-PCI procedure with Elevate™ in the US.

Presentation title: Magenta Elevate™: First US Experience with High-Output, Low-French Size Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support

Date and time: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 9:19 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Session: TCT Innovation V: Innovation in Coronary Disease Diagnosis and Therapies/Featured Technological Trends: Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support.

Location: Innovation & Clinical Science Theater, Hall B, Exhibition Level, Moscone South, Moscone Center.

Dr. Sharma said, "I was excited to see this abstract accepted for presentation, since this is the first US study to evaluate a novel pLVAD for some years. I look forward to sharing the detailed clinical and hemodynamic data with my colleagues in support of the three cardinal features of the Elevate™ pLVAD – small insertion profile, high pump flow, and ease-of-use."

Magenta's US Early Feasibility Study was initiated to evaluate the safety and feasibility of the Elevate™ System in providing temporary mechanical circulatory support during HR-PCI procedures. Fifteen patients were treated in the study at the Mount Sinai Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center, and North Shore University Hospital.

About Elevate™

The Elevate™ percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD) is a miniaturized heart pump that fits an 8 Fr delivery system. The ElevateTM Pump can be inserted over a guidewire, using a 10 Fr commercially available femoral introducer sheath, providing the smallest crimping profile in the industry. The flow of the pump is adjusted based on the clinical circumstances of the patient and can exceed 5 L/min of mean flow. This makes it the most powerful device of its kind.

Elevate™ is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use only. The technology was awarded Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for two indications: high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (HR-PCI) and cardiogenic shock.

About Magenta Medical

Magenta Medical Ltd. is a privately-held company dedicated to the development of miniaturized blood pumps intended to provide minimally-invasive support to the native heart during acute episodes of dysfunction that could lead to dangerously low blood pressure and compromised perfusion of vital organs. Magenta's Elevate™ percutaneous Left Ventricular Assist Device (pLVAD) is currently in clinical trials to be evaluated for at least two indications: patients undergoing high-risk coronary interventions (HR-PCI) and patients with cardiogenic shock.

For more information, please visit https://magentamed.com/

To schedule a time to meet with Magenta's CEO, Dr. David Israeli, at TCT 2023, please email: [email protected].

Media Contact

Marjie Hadad
General Manager
Must Have Communications
[email protected]
+972 (54) 536-5220
www.mhc-pr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243060/Magenta_Medical_Elevate_Pump.jpg

SOURCE Magenta Medical

Also from this source

Magenta Medical Completes Enrollment to Early Feasibility Study for World's Smallest Heart Pump

Magenta Medical, developer of the world's smallest heart pump, announced today the completion of enrollment to its FDA-approved Early Feasibility...

First Patients Treated in the US with the World's Smallest Heart Pump

Magenta Medical, developer of the world's smallest heart pump, announced today the initiation of its FDA-approved Early Feasibility Study with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.