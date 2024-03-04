Results from the Clinical Trial of Qilu Pharmaceutical's Novel Anticancer Agent Iparomlimab and Tuvonralimab (QL1706) Featured in Oral Presentation at the ESGO Annual Meeting

News provided by

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

04 Mar, 2024, 03:36 ET

JINAN, China, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) 2024 Conference has recently made selected abstracts available online. The abstract (abstract # 251) that details results from the Phase II clinical trial (DUBHE-C-206) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Qilu Pharmaceuticals' iparomlimab and tuvonralimab (QL1706) in cervical cancer was selected for oral presentation on 8 March, local time.

Access the abstract here: https://emma.events/site/programme/?a=esgo2024&trackid=548#! 

Continue Reading

This study was led by Professor Jihong Liu from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center and Professor Hanmei Lou from the Zhejiang Cancer Hospital. This was a multi-center, single-arm, phase II study which recruited patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer unresponsive to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy (with or without bevacizumab) and without prior immunotherapy. Participants received QL1706 at a dose of 5.0 mg/kg once every three weeks (Q3W). The study involved 38 medical centers across China and enrolled 148 patients, with a median follow-up of 11.0 months at the data cut-off. The primary endpoint, the objective response rate (ORR), as assessed by an Independent Evaluation Committee (IRC), was 33.8%, meeting the prespecified criteria. The disease control rate (DCR) was 64.9% and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.4 months. Overall survival (OS) was not reached. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 104 (70.3%) subjects, with 36 (24.3%) experiencing grade ≥3 TRAEs. Anemia (4.1%) was the most common TRAE. Treatment discontinuation due to TRAEs occurred in three patients (2.0%). TRAE leading to death didn't occur.

The trial indicates that QL1706 is an effective and safe therapy for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed after first-line standard of care. In August 2023, the China NMPA, Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) accepted the new drug application for QL1706, making it the first MabPair product targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4 worldwide and a potential new treatment option for patients with cervical cancer.

SOURCE Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Results of Phase II Study on Qilu Pharmaceutical's Novel Drug QL1706 Published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy

On January 29th, the results of the phase II study on Qilu Pharmaceutical's novel anticancer drug iparomlimab and tuvonralimab (QL1706) were...
Results of the Phase III INSPIRE Study on Qilu Pharmaceutical's Iruplinalkib Published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology

Results of the Phase III INSPIRE Study on Qilu Pharmaceutical's Iruplinalkib Published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology

The interim analysis results from the phase III INSPIRE study of iruplinalkib developed by Qilu Pharmaceutical, which focuses on the first-line...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics