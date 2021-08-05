Results In As Little As Four Sessions With The Best Laser Hair Removal In Bellevue And Kirkland

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Removing hair via shaving or waxing is often part of a daily routine for most people. One advancement the 21st century offers is a permanent solution to unwanted hair: laser hair removal . In the past, laser hair removal was painful, not as effective, and more likely to cause burns. The newest, state-of-the-art diode lasers target only the melanin in hair follicles, thus reducing the chances of a burn, making the treatment significantly more comfortable, and offer better, often permanent results. The master estheticians at Northwest Face & Body offer the best laser hair removal Bellevue and Kirkland have to offer.

Diode lasers are different from traditional lasers because they use a semiconductor that fragments the light and regulates the heat emitted from the laser. This is why the laser is less likely to cause burns or pain during treatment. Additionally, diode lasers are programmed to target a specific target. Thus, this means that the laser treats the hair follicle to prevent and limit hair growth while leaving the surrounding skin untouched.

Diode lasers are known to be around 50% more efficient than traditional lasers. Due to this, they are more effective for laser hair removal treatments. The extra control master estheticians have when using a diode laser lets them more precisely target the hair follicles for the best and longest lasting results.

Hair removal patients at Northwest Face & Body often rave about their results. One review says, "I've been coming here for laser hair removal. They are always nice and courteous. My master esthetician is very nice and always answers all my questions."

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a premier plastic surgery practice and medical spa with facilities in Kirkland, Lynnwood, and Seattle. Northwest Face & Body provides the best plastic surgery and non-surgical procedures on the Eastside, including laser hair removal. The master estheticians at Northwest Face & Body are among the best and routinely perform painless laser hair removal procedures every day. Laser hair removal consultations are free.

