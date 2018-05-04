Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at yesterday's Annual General and Special Meeting were duly passed.
The results of the votes were as follows:
|
Resolution #1
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
To elect the following
|
(a) Timothy C. Baker
|
152,270,338
|
1,674,154
|
98.9%
|
1.1%
|
(b) Samuel T. Coetzer
|
152,073,018
|
1,871,474
|
98.8%
|
1.2%
|
(c) Anu Dhir
|
151,889,713
|
2,054,779
|
98.7%
|
1.3%
|
(d) Robert E. Doyle
|
151,768,015
|
2,176,477
|
98.6%
|
1.4%
|
(e) Gilmour Clausen
|
152,237,970
|
1,706,522
|
98.9%
|
1.1%
|
(f) Daniel Owiredu
|
151,855,893
|
2,088,599
|
98.6%
|
1.4%
|
(g) Craig J. Nelsen
|
152,396,652
|
1,547,840
|
99.0%
|
1.0%
|
(h) Mona Quartey
|
151,953,087
|
1,991,405
|
98.7%
|
1.3%
|
Resolution #2
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
To re-appoint
|
280,769,318
|
3,905,385
|
98.6%
|
1.4%
|
Resolution #3
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
To pass the Advisory Vote
|
150,265,374
|
3,679,118
|
97.6%
|
2.4%
|
Notes:
|
1.
|
As defined in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 12, 2018
Company Profile
Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high grade, low cost underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2018 is 230,000-255,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $650-730. As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.
