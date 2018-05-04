Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

News provided by

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

06:55 ET

TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at yesterday's Annual General and Special Meeting were duly passed.

The results of the votes were as follows:

 

Resolution #1

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

To elect the following
persons as directors of
the Corporation:



(a)       Timothy C. Baker

152,270,338

1,674,154

98.9%

1.1%

(b)       Samuel T. Coetzer

152,073,018

1,871,474

98.8%

1.2%

(c)       Anu Dhir

151,889,713

2,054,779

98.7%

1.3%

(d)       Robert E. Doyle

151,768,015

2,176,477

98.6%

1.4%

(e)       Gilmour Clausen

152,237,970

1,706,522

98.9%

1.1%

(f)        Daniel Owiredu

151,855,893

2,088,599

98.6%

1.4%

(g)       Craig J. Nelsen

152,396,652

1,547,840

99.0%

1.0%

(h)       Mona Quartey

151,953,087

1,991,405

98.7%

1.3%

Resolution #2

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

To re-appoint
PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP as the auditors of the
Corporation and to
authorize the Audit
Committee to fix the
auditors' remuneration.

280,769,318

3,905,385

98.6%

1.4%

Resolution #3

Votes For

Votes
Against

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Against

To pass the Advisory Vote
on Named Executive
Officer Compensation
Resolution.1

150,265,374

3,679,118

97.6%

2.4%

Notes:

1.

As defined in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 12, 2018

Company Profile

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high grade, low cost underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2018 is 230,000-255,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $650-730. As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-300642746.html

SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Related Links

www.gsr.com

Also from this source

Apr 12, 2018, 16:35 ET Golden Star Doubles Inferred Mineral Resources at Wassa...

May 02, 2018, 16:35 ET Golden Star Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

News provided by

Golden Star Resources Ltd.

06:55 ET