Results of Annual General Meeting Held on August 7, 2023

China Yuchai International Limited

07 Aug, 2023, 01:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) wishes to announce that all the resolutions as set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated July 6, 2023 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held in Singapore today.

About us

China Yuchai International Limited ("China Yuchai" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China.  GYMCL also produces diesel power generators.  The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines.  Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China.  Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support.  In 2022, GYMCL sold 321,256 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit https://www.cyilimited.com.

Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: +1-212-510-8922
Email: [email protected].com

