RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED HELD ON 14 NOVEMBER 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol shareholders are hereby advised of the results of the business conducted at Sasol's annual general meeting held on 14 November 2025.

All the resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of voting rights exercised. The results are as follows:

1. The audited annual financial statements of the Company and the Group, including the remuneration report and reports of the directors, external auditors, the Audit Committee and the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, were presented.

2. Non-binding advisory resolution number 1: To endorse, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company's remuneration policy

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 570 017 72,11 % 93,93 % 6,07 % 0,04 %

3. Non-binding advisory resolution number 2: To endorse, on a non-binding advisory basis, the implementation report of the Company's remuneration policy

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









414 383 533 63,77 % 97,43 % 2,57 % 8,38 %

4. Non-binding advisory resolution number 3: To endorse, on a non-binding advisory basis, Sasol's climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy and management approach.

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









369 882 500 56,92 % 85,30 % 14,70 % 15,23 %

5. Ordinary resolution number 1- 1: To re-elect Mr S Baloyi as a director of the Company

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 568 886 72,11 % 99,84 % 0,16 % 0,04 %

6. Ordinary resolution number 1- 2: To re-elect Mr M J Cuambe as a director of the Company

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 318 312 72,07 % 99,54 % 0,46 % 0,08 %

7. Ordinary resolution number 1- 3: To re-elect Ms M B N Dube as a director of the Company

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 446 576 72,09 % 97,74 % 2,26 % 0,06 %

8. Ordinary resolution number 1- 4: To re-elect Dr M Flöel as a director of the Company

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 453 252 72,09 % 99,50 % 0,50 % 0,06 %

9. Ordinary resolution number 2- 1: To elect Ms N X Maluleke as a director of the Company

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 445 187 72,09 % 99,91 % 0,09 % 0,06 %

10. Ordinary resolution number 3: To appoint KPMG Inc, nominated by the Company's Audit Committee, as independent auditor of the Company and the Group

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 594 286 72,12 % 99,90 % 0,10 % 0,04 %

11. Ordinary resolution number 4- 1: To elect Mr D G P Eyton as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 459 363 72,10 % 99,20 % 0,80 % 0,06 %

12. Ordinary resolution number 4- 2: To elect Ms K C Harper as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 459 584 72,10 % 99,55 % 0,45 % 0,06 %

13. Ordinary resolution number 4- 3: To elect Ms G M B Kennealy (Chairman) as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 459 505 72,10 % 99,19 % 0,81 % 0,06 %

14. Ordinary resolution number 4- 4: To elect Ms N X Maluleke as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 455 694 72,10 % 99,91 % 0,09 % 0,06 %

15. Ordinary resolution number 4- 5: To elect Mr S Subramoney as member of the Audit Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 427 164 72,09 % 99,51 % 0,49 % 0,07 %

16. Ordinary resolution number 5- 1: To elect Mr S Baloyi as member of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 569 207 72,11 % 99,42 % 0,58 % 0,04 %

17. Ordinary resolution number 5- 2: To elect Ms M B N Dube as member of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 453 851 72,09 % 98,07 % 1,93 % 0,06 %

18. Ordinary resolution number 5- 3: To elect Mr D G P Eyton (Chairman) as member of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 327 603 72,08 % 99,42 % 0,58 % 0,08 %

19. Ordinary resolution number 5- 4: To elect Dr M Flöel as member of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 452 955 72,09 % 99,30 % 0,70 % 0,06 %

20. Ordinary resolution number 5- 5: To elect Mr V D Kahla as member of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 447 364 72,09 % 99,57 % 0,43 % 0,06 %

21. Ordinary resolution number 5- 6: To elect Ms N X Maluleke as member of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee of the Company to hold office until the end of the next AGM

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 453 014 72,09 % 99,92 % 0,08 % 0,06 %

22. Special resolution number 1: To approve the remuneration payable to non-executive directors of the Company for their services as directors

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 465 304 72,10 % 98,07 % 1,93 % 0,06 %

23. Special resolution number 2: To authorise the Board to approve the general repurchase by the Company or by any of its subsidiaries, of any of the Company's ordinary shares and/or Sasol BEE Ordinary Shares

Total number of shares voted Percentage shares voted* Percentage for** Percentage against** Percentage abstained*









468 586 487 72,12 % 77,63 % 22,37 % 0,04 %

* Based on the total number of Sasol Ordinary Shares and Sasol BEE Ordinary Shares in issue, being 649 775 104, as at Friday, 7 November 2025, being the Record Date of the annual general meeting.

** Based on the total number of shares that voted for or against a resolution at the annual general meeting.

