Results Roofing Acquires Pelt Roofing & Construction, Expands Service Area to Include San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos, Temple, and Surrounding Areas

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Roofing, a leading roofing company based in Carrollton, Texas, proudly announces the acquisition of Pelt Roofing & Construction, a well-established roofing service provider based in New Braunfels, Texas. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Results Roofing's expansion plan, extending their exceptional services to the communities of San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos, Temple, and surrounding areas.

With this acquisition, Results Roofing cements its position as the fastest-growing roofing company in Texas. The integration of Pelt Roofing & Construction's operations into Results Roofing will enhance the company's capacity to deliver top-tier roofing solutions, backed by an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pelt Roofing & Construction into the Results Roofing family," said Dustin Gutkowski, CEO of Results Roofing. "Their reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide superior roofing services. This acquisition enables us to broaden our reach and serve more customers across Texas with the same dedication and expertise that have become our hallmark."

Pelt Roofing & Construction has been a trusted name in the New Braunfels area, known for their skilled craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. By joining forces with Results Roofing, customers can now benefit from a wider range of services, increased resources, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Key benefits of this acquisition include:

• Expanded Service Area: Results Roofing will now serve the San Antonio, Austin, San Marcos, and Temple areas, ensuring more homeowners and businesses have access to high-quality roofing solutions.

• Enhanced Expertise: Combining the expertise and experience of both companies will result in innovative roofing solutions and superior service delivery.

• Improved Customer Experience: Customers can expect continued excellence in service, with access to a broader range of roofing products and services.

As part of the acquisition, Results Roofing will integrate Pelt Roofing & Construction's team, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of the high standards that customers have come to expect. Both companies are committed to maintaining strong relationships with their clients, and this merger will provide an expanded support network for all customers.

For more information about Results Roofing and their expanded services, please visit https://resultsroofing.com/ or contact Ashley Glenn via email at [email protected].

About Results Roofing Results Roofing is a premier roofing company based in Carrollton, TX, known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a team of experienced professionals, Results Roofing offers a comprehensive range of roofing services, including installations, repairs, and maintenance for residential and commercial properties.

About Pelt Roofing & Construction Pelt Roofing & Construction is a reputable roofing service provider based in New Braunfels, TX. With years of experience, they have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality roofing solutions and exceptional customer service to homeowners and businesses in the area.

