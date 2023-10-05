ResultWorx Technology Solutions Launches Get Handhelds.com: Your One-Stop Shop For Ruggedized Handheld Scanners And Devices

News provided by

ResultWorx Technology Solutions

05 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

Hardware That Provides Workforce Automation And Inventory Tracking At Affordable Prices That Won't Break The Bank

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResultWorx Technology Solutions today announces Get Handhelds (www.gethandhelds.com), your go-to source for affordable ruggedized handheld scanners and devices, increasing competition and revolutionizing marketplace.

Continue Reading
Unitech EA 520 Series Device
Unitech Scanners Online Store
ResultWorx Technology Solutions, a sister company to BIS Computer Solutions, is thrilled to introduce Get Handhelds, an online destination offering Unitech products and services, including rugged handheld scanners, warranties, accessories, and parts. Get Handhelds provides a wide range of rugged hardware, mobile devices, tablets, mobile printers, 24/7 tech support, and barcode scanners, all at competitive prices within the United States and internationally.

This innovative partnership with Unitech guarantees access to exclusive products, free standard shipping, and discounts of 5%-20% for new customers using the promo code "buy now."

Michael Macho, President and CEO of ResultWorx Technology Solutions, emphasizes their commitment to affordability, free shipping, 24/7 support, and industry knowledge and expertise. "Get Handhelds is dedicated to delivering value at every step of the customer journey," says Macho.

In support of this exciting venture, Unitech CEO and Unitech America, Inc. General Manager Peter Hsu, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Get Handhelds in making our products more accessible to customers. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality rugged hardware to a wider audience," says Hsu

Get Handhelds' website is hosted on a WordPress-Optimized Cloud Server provided by Viridio.net, a premier environmentally friendly data center. Laz C. Peterson, founder of Viridio, expresses pride in hosting Get Handhelds' online store and highlights the eco-friendly data center's scalability.  Viridio's Co-Founder Steven Craig stated, "Given WordPress powers many of the world's largest and most popular websites, it's crucial for Get Handhelds to optimize their loading speed."  Craig added, "WordPress fuels over 65% of CMS-based websites. As websites adopt immersive multiuser technology and enhance e-commerce, fast loading is essential, and our WordPress Optimized platform is designed for this purpose."

About ResultWorx Technology Solutions:
A leading technology company, ResultWorx specializes in providing innovative solutions to businesses. Visit www.resultworx.com and www.gethandhelds.com for more information. More

About Unitech Electronics:
Founded in 1979 in Taiwan, Unitech Electronics boasts over 40 years of experience as a global provider of AIDC technologies, offering mobile computers, rugged handheld PDAs, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and IoT solutions. More

About Viridio:
Viridio.net is a pioneering data center known for its environmentally friendly approach, offering WordPress-optimized cloud servers for traffic optimization. More

Media inquiries:
Barnett Media
Chris Barnett
415-336-5092
[email protected]

SOURCE ResultWorx Technology Solutions

