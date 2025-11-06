ResumeBuilder.com Survey: 1 in 3 Dating App Users Are Swiping for Jobs, Not Love

Many users are leveraging dating apps for networking, mentorship, and even job offers

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a new survey report exploring how Americans are using dating apps for career advancement. The survey of 2,225 dating app users finds that one in three are leveraging the platforms for professional networking and job-related opportunities rather than romance.

According to the report, 34% of dating app users say they've used the platforms for job or career purposes in the past year, and nearly one in 10 say it was their primary motivation. Among those, 75% intentionally matched with people in specific roles, and two-thirds targeted users who worked at desirable or prestigious companies. Popular platforms for career networking include Tinder, Bumble, and Facebook Dating.

"More professionals, especially higher earners, are turning to dating apps as networking tools," says Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Exclusive platforms like Raya and The League blur the line between social and professional circles. With fierce competition on LinkedIn, dating apps provide a more personal way to build rapport and get results. In industries where social capital drives success, turning a match into a career connection is strategic relationship-building."

Among users who used dating apps for job-related purposes, 88% successfully connected with someone for professional reasons. Forty-three percent gained mentorship or career advice, 39% landed an interview, 37% received a referral or job lead, and 37% received a job offer. Nearly half (42%) say they were motivated by a weak job market, while others viewed dating apps as a more creative or personal way to network.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online in October 2025. A total of 2,225 U.S. adults ages 18 to 55 who had used a dating app in the last 12 months participated in the survey.

To view the complete report, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-3-dating-app-users-are-swiping-for-jobs-not-love/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers and recruiting experts, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/ .

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com