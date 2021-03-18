ResumeEdge.com Writes More Than 100,000 Resumés

LEWES, Del., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResumeEdge.com started out 23 years ago, armed with a red pen and a simple desire to help people attain their ambitions. Twenty-three years and more than 100,000 resumés later, the network has grown to more than 40 writers in 40 different industries, covering most industries that clients are seeking employment in. The company helps clients create engaging resumés, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles that are designed to catch the eye of hiring managers. Its resumés meet or exceed the exacting standards of the Professional Association of Resumé Writers.



"Our resumé writers are all certified professionals with personal experience in your industry; they know what hiring managers are looking for," says Marketing Manager Patrick Stewart.



ResumeEdge.com enjoys 98 percent customer satisfaction; the company offers a choice of plans with simply resumé and cover letter writing, resumé and cover letter writing in addition to LinkedIn profile editing, or all of these plus a follow-up 'thank you' letter. Clients can choose the package that best suits their needs and their budget. The professionals at ResumeEdge.com also offer resumé editing services.



Having a large team of writers means that there is always someone ideally positioned to write an exceptional resumé for every client.



"Many online resumé writing services are small companies run by one or two people," cautions Stewart. "It's difficult to operate a business, and write and edit resumés while also being an expert in every industry and keeping abreast of all of the latest trends in hiring and recruiting. You only have one chance to make a first impression, isn't it worth investing in professional help to give you the best chance of securing your dream job?"



For more information, or to request a resumé and cover letter writing package, visit our website. Prices start from just $150, depending on the package you choose.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE ResumeEdge.com