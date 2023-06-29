Resumption of Operations at Livent Bessemer City and Status of Ongoing Remediation Efforts

News provided by

Livent Corporation

29 Jun, 2023, 18:25 ET

BESSEMER CITY, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Livent's manufacturing facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina, has resumed operations following the fire which broke out at an onsite warehouse early on Monday morning.  All lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and catalyst grade lithium metal production lines are now back in operation, and the majority of Livent personnel have returned to their normal shifts.  The company is still assessing the timetable to restore some of its smaller production units, including those for high purity lithium metal and pharmaceutical grade lithium carbonate.   

As previously reported, the fire was principally contained to a steel and concrete warehouse which was used primarily to store lithium metal ingots, as well as some ancillary maintenance and production supplies, and is located away from the operating facilities at the site.  Although the fire had largely burned out by mid-morning on Monday, the warehouse and its contents were destroyed. 

Fortunately, there were no injuries to Livent personnel, emergency responders or members of the surrounding community, and no toxic chemicals or compounds were on fire or released into the environment.  We would like to again express our gratitude for the tremendous support of the authorities and emergency response teams from Bessemer City, Gaston County and the state of North Carolina. 

We are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and are working hard to ensure ongoing safety during the clean-up and remediation process.  We are focused on returning to full operations as soon as possible. 

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com

Media contact:
 
Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
[email protected]

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549
[email protected]

Investor contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
[email protected]

SOURCE Livent Corporation

Also from this source

Update on Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.