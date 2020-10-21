Resurface Labs secures seed financing to fuel the democratization of user-centric API monitoring

Resurface Labs, user-centric API monitoring software provider, announces the closing of its $2.0M seed round. Tweet this

"We set out to do something good. We want to make a difference in how APIs are monitored, and to give all companies access to true user-centric API understanding. The success of our seed round during the COVID-19 era is validation of our unique approach and Resurface's ability to elegantly and cost-effectively solve a hard problem," said Rob Dickinson, CEO and co-founder.



The primary benefits of Resurface include:

Turning every attempted customer action into a successful outcome, as all API calls are recorded as durable transactions, offering a direct path to root cause and remediation.

Understanding, assessing, and optimizing all API interactions, providing deep insights across multiple dimensions to score user behavior, performance, and quality of service.

Providing a DevOps-friendly approach that minimizes escalations back to development, giving everyone access to detailed API production data, from DevOps to data scientists to QA teams.

Resurface users retain first-party ownership and control over API data.

Frank Mendicino III, co-founder and Managing Director of Access Venture Partners, shared his enthusiasm for Resurface, "APIs are driving our digital economy, and Resurface is well positioned to capitalize on the appetite for more and better insights into what's beneath the surface of API interactions. The idea that you can optimize and correct — as well as remediate — had our attention from the outset. We're excited to be part of the team."



Resurface Labs Inc is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Please send inquiries to [email protected].

Resurface Labs, Inc.

