PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton, Inc., a leader in medical aesthetic laser and light-based technology, today announced the launch of HALO® TRIBRID™, the world's first and only 3-in-1 customizable resurfacing laser. Built on decades of innovation and craftsmanship, HALO TRIBRID integrates Sciton's top three award-winning laser treatments—HALO®, MOXI™, and Erbium Resurfacing—into a single handpiece, giving providers unmatched flexibility, efficiency, and outcomes.

Resurfacing Just Changed Forever: Sciton Unveils HALO® TRIBRID™, the World's First Triple-Wavelength Resurfacing Laser

"Our Sciton Family is proud to introduce the most disruptive skin resurfacing laser that the aesthetic industry has ever seen. With HALO® TRIBRID ™, we've set a new standard for resurfacing, one device with the power of three that reaches every layer of the skin, addresses the broadest range of concerns in a single session, and does it all on Sciton's multi-module JOULEX® platform," said Robb Brindley, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Sciton. "This is about empowering practices with smarter technology that delivers better outcomes, stronger ROI, and the kind of patient satisfaction that fuels growth. HALO TRIBRID"

3 Wavelengths. Unlimited Possibilities.

HALO TRIBRID offers a breakthrough approach to skin renewal by addressing multiple layers of the skin in one session:

2940 nm: Controlled superficial ablation for texture improvement, smoother skin, and faster recovery.

1927 nm: A non-ablative wavelength that polishes pigment, brightens skin, and restores luminosity.

1470 nm: Deep dermal renewal to improve tone, texture, and long-term quality—up to 50% faster than previous technologies.

HALO TRIBRID gives you unmatched versatility: use all three wavelengths together, in custom combinations, or independently, to treat key layers of the skin for truly personalized outcomes and downtime. With wavelengths that work alone and synergistically, providers can now address texture, pigment, and deep dermal renewal in a single session, unlocking an unlimited number of treatment options with one handpiece.

Designed for Providers, Loved by Patients

Beyond its triple-wavelength power, HALO TRIBRID was engineered to make every treatment safer, faster, and more consistent. Features like Dynamic Thermal Optimization (DTO) automatically adjust energy in real time for precision and safety. Real-time optical tracking and color-guided feedback ensure smooth, even coverage, while smart navigation with safe-start settings reduces guesswork and keeps providers confident at every step. Together, these innovations simplify the treatment experience while elevating patient results for pigment, texture, tone, and scars.

"From the very beginning, our focus was on the provider experience and delivering remarkable patient outcomes. Designing HALO TRIBRID was no small feat; it meant bringing three wavelengths together in one system while refining every detail through precision engineering, countless iterations, and rigorous testing—guided at every step by real-world feedback from KOLs and customers. The result is a breakthrough that expands what's possible in resurfacing, while matching the reliability providers expect from Sciton. HALO TRIBRID stands apart as the most complete resurfacing solution we've ever built, allowing providers to focus on what matters most: creating transformative results for their patients," said Andy Balk, PhD, Sr. Product Development Manager at Sciton.

Physician Perspective

"HALO TRIBRID is a powerhouse of corrective ability for virtually any indication, from surface texture and pigment to deeper concerns like acne scars and wrinkles," said Dr. Sherrif Ibrahim, MD, PhD. "Now, in one HALO TRIBRID treatment, I can achieve results that no single wavelength or combination of single wavelengths could ever accomplish. The synergy of HALO TRIBRID technology has led to results I didn't think were possible without the use of fully ablative resurfacing, and without the need for injectable anesthetics, wound care, or prolonged downtime."

A New Era of Resurfacing

HALO TRIBRID continues Sciton's legacy of science-first innovation, building on the success of HALO and MOXI while introducing the next evolution in skin renewal. Like all Sciton devices, HALO TRIBRID is handcrafted in Palo Alto, California, with the exceptional quality, reliability, and craftsmanship that providers trust.

About Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including women's health, skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With robust direct operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Korea, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Chile, and a strategic distribution network in more than 45 countries, Sciton's global impact continues to expand, setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

