Resurge Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Results from Two Studies of Its Intraprostatic Drug Elution Platform for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) at AUA 2026

SAN JOSE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurge Therapeutics, a clinical-stage urology company, today announced positive clinical results from two studies evaluating its proprietary IntraProstatic Drug Elution (IPDE) therapy. The IPDE platform is a long-acting, office-based drug treatment designed to enable targeted prostate remodeling, providing durable symptom relief for patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The data will be presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, May 15–18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

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The studies evaluated delivery of paclitaxel-eluting bioabsorbable implants via both transperineal and transrectal approaches. Across both studies, IPDE demonstrated meaningful and consistent improvements in symptom severity and urinary flow, with a favorable safety profile, supporting its potential as a first-in-class localized drug therapy for BPH.

Clinical evaluation of IPDE in a transperineal dose escalation study (n=20) demonstrated an average International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) improvement of 15 points at 1 year after a single treatment. Maximum urinary flow rate (Qmax) improved by approximately 4 mL/s, with 80% of patients achieving clinically significant symptom improvement. No serious drug- or procedure-related adverse events or systemic drug toxicity were reported.

In a separate IPDE transrectal feasibility study (n=11), mean IPSS improved by 15 points as early as 1 month post-treatment and sustained through at least 6 months, with 100% of patients achieving clinically significant improvement. Qmax increased by 4.1 mL/s and prostate volume was reduced by 23% at 6 months. No serious adverse events or evidence of systemic drug toxicity were observed.

Across both studies, dosing procedures were well tolerated, with minimal pain at discharge (average visual analogue scale (VAS) scores of ≤1 out of 10 across studies), mild and transient adverse events, and no reported cases of de novo erectile dysfunction, supporting the potential for a truly office-based treatment paradigm.

"These results continue to strongly support the potential of our IPDE platform therapy as a one-time, localized drug treatment designed to address the limitations of chronic oral therapies and invasive surgical procedures," said Shahram Gholami, M.D., co-founder of Resurge Therapeutics. "We believe this approach has the potential to expand the treatment paradigm and shift treatment earlier in the care pathway for patients with BPH, potentially reducing reliance on chronic oral therapies."

BPH affects an estimated 40 million men in the United States, with millions relying on chronic oral therapies that often provide incomplete relief or are associated with tolerability and adherence challenges. Resurge believes its IPDE platform is well positioned to address a substantial portion of this population and estimates the potential U.S. market opportunity for IPDE could exceed $5 billion annually.

If validated in larger studies, IPDE has the potential to create a durable solution for BPH patients, addressing a significant gap in the current treatment paradigm. The IPDE platform is designed to deliver controlled, localized drug therapy directly to the enlarged prostate through a single administration, minimizing systemic exposure while targeting the underlying causes of BPH symptoms.

Resurge Therapeutics plans to advance the IPDE platform into larger randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies in the U.S. and internationally, and is actively engaging with regulatory authorities and key stakeholders to support its next phase of development.

About Resurge Therapeutics

Resurge Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company developing novel localized drug delivery therapies for urological diseases. The company was co-founded by Mikael Trollsas Ph.D., John Stankus Ph.D., and Shahram Gholami, M.D.

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SOURCE Resurge Therapeutics