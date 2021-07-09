Resurgence Behavioral Health Launches New Website Designed to Reach More People in Need of Addiction Treatment

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurgence Behavioral Health is excited to announce the launch of its new website . The site marks a new milestone in Resurgence's plans for expansion. Featuring a large network of drug and alcohol treatment centers around the country, Resurgence is committed to support its clients' needs no matter where they are in their recovery journey. Their new responsive website and associated marketing campaigns are designed to reach more people in need of high-quality addiction treatment.

In addition to creating an aesthetically attractive website, the platform functions with ease and is simple to navigate. Resurgence wants potential clients and their loved ones to be able to find the accurate information they need to make decisions about their healthcare, gain a better understanding of the disease of addiction, and discover the wide array of treatments available to them.

More than 23 million people in the U.S. are living with an addiction to drugs or alcohol. Millions more abuse drugs and alcohol and are at increased risk for developing addiction. Although Resurgence features treatment centers all over the country, they wanted to develop a digital hub for anyone seeking information about substance addiction and the most effective treatments available today.

When browsing the new site, searchers will find relevant high-quality content that makes learning about addiction convenient. The staff at Resurgence worked to produce information-rich materials and resources that prospective clients can tap into to find the answers they need.

Resurgence plans to continue to support the new website with ongoing up to date content that reflects the latest in behavioral healthcare and addiction science. Their goal is to be a consistent and reliable source of information for people who need help or have a loved one who needs help battling drug or alcohol addiction.

Resurgence Behavioral Health operates a nationwide network of inpatient residential addiction rehabs and outpatient treatment centers. It focuses on providing comprehensive addiction treatment that supports physical, mental, and spiritual healing using the latest and most effective medically sanctioned treatments and holistic therapies. To learn more contact Resurgence at (855) 458-0050 or find them online at www.resurgencebehavioralhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Tanisha Porreca

[email protected]

(855) 458-0050

SOURCE Resurgence Behavioral Health

Related Links

http://www.resurgencebehavioralhealth.com

