Resurgence Behavioral Health Shares Message Recovery Is Possible in Honor of International Overdose Awareness Day

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, on August 31, the world's largest annual campaign to end drug overdose will carry special significance as U.S. drug overdose deaths skyrocket. Resurgence Behavioral Health, a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers, is helping to increase awareness.

"We have to raise awareness about this preventable tragedy," said Steve Fennelly, founder and CEO of Resurgence Behavioral Health. Resurgence is working at the frontlines helping individuals heal from the impacts of substance abuse and mental health disorders.

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed every August 31 since 2001, serves to raise awareness and commemorate the lives of those lost to overdose. Through a dedicated awareness campaign, participants seek to inspire action and discussion about ending overdose.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose deaths rose by almost 30 percent in 2020, reaching 93,331 – the most ever reported in a single year.

While overdose rates were already rising, experts say the pandemic accelerated the increase. Social isolation caused people to lose the support of friends and family while job loss, grief, and other strains of the pandemic lead many to turn to alcohol and drugs to cope.

"This year has been unprecedented in so many ways. The anxiety and uncertainty caused by Covid-19 has taken a toll on mental health and we've seen how that's contributed to issues of substance abuse, addiction and overdose," said Fennelly. "We want people to know that help is available. Treatment works and recovery is possible."

The CDC has called for greater efforts to raise awareness of substance use disorders and improve access to treatment. That's precisely what International Overdose Awareness Day participants are working to achieve.

According to their website, the campaign "spreads the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable." Events mourn the hundreds of thousands who have died of drug overdoses while acknowledging "the profound grief felt by families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury from a drug overdose."

One of the most important ways to get involved is by helping a friend or loved one find effective addiction treatment. This supports the campaign's goal of sending "a strong message to current and former people who use drugs that they are valued."

To speak with an addiction specialist, contact Resurgence Behavioral Health at 855-458-0050 or visit www.resurgencebehavioralhealth.com.

Contact:

Tanisha Porreca

949-899-6003

[email protected]

SOURCE Resurgence Behavioral Health