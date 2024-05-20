Resurgia Health Solutions and Ennoble Care's Georgia Housecalls Practice Finalize Combination to Strengthen Healthcare Access in Georgia

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurgia Health Solutions and Ennoble Care have united to strengthen healthcare access in Georgia. With no change in leadership, the merged practice will ensure continuity of care while providing more density, responsiveness, and resources to meet patient needs.

The partnership between Resurgia Health Solutions and Ennoble Care is grounded in a shared commitment to delivering the highest quality of care. By focusing on value-based care, the merged practice seeks to enhance patient outcomes and improve the overall healthcare experience for individuals and families throughout Georgia.

Under the regional leadership of Kevin Charles and Dr. Mark Bradshaw, Ennoble's Georgia home-based primary care practice will be integrated into Resurgia's regional operations and Ennoble's national operations. Renee Brack, FNP, will work closely with Mr. Charles and Dr. Bradshaw in Georgia, as the operational leader of palliative and hospice care in Georgia, ensuring continuity.

"This partnership heralds an exciting opportunity for us to continue to build a high-performing team and expand our geographic coverage while enhancing the patient care experience, across the full continuum of in-home medicine," said Dr. Bradshaw. "It also means that we will be able to deepen and expand relationships with our community care partners who have been instrumental to our growth."

Resurgia Health Solutions and Ennoble Care are committed to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care to the communities they serve. The partnership represents a strategic alliance aimed at improving healthcare access and outcomes for all Georgians.

"We are thrilled to combine our strong programs to expand home-based primary and palliative care access in Georgia." said Molly Viscardi, PhD, RN, Chief Operating Officer of Ennoble Care. "Together, we can bring exceptional healthcare to patients in their homes and communities throughout Georgia."

About Resurgia Health Solutions: Resurgia (www.Resurgia.com) is a leading home-based primary care provider with deep roots in Georgia, offering comprehensive care to seniors and homebound patients throughout the state for over 10 years. Resurgia proudly works in partnership with top healthcare and post-acute care organizations across Georgia.

About Ennoble Care: Ennoble Care (www.EnnobleCare.com) specializes in the full continuum of home-based primary, palliative, hospice, and value-based care, supported by a proprietary Electronic Health Records (EHR) software and its Accountable Care Organizations. Ennoble Care currently operates in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Georgia.

SOURCE Ennoble Care