Resurrection University Launches School of Emerging Education to Deliver Cutting Edge Instruction

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurrection University (ResU) has opened enrollment at their new School of Emerging Education, which offers continuing education instruction on cutting-edge topics to health care providers and other life-long learners. Enrollment opens December 15 and courses will be offered online and in the future in-person and hybrid formats will be added.

The School of Emerging Education (SoEE) will deliver specialty courses that explore new topics in health care. Upcoming classes include medical use of CBD and THC, acupressure and TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) use for pain control, and multidimensional care for the LGBTQ+ community. SoEE will offer accredited postgraduate educational programs for health care providers to maintain up-to-date general practice expertise and allow for clinical specialty advancement.

"One of the goals of the School of Emerging Education is to provide interprofessional education in which professionals from different fields learn from and with each other," said Kristine Tohtz, assistant professor at Resurrection University and Director of the School of Emerging Education. "This type of learning emulates the collaborative, cross-disciplinary environment that is increasingly common in health care."

In anticipation of the launch of SoEE, Melissa Murphey, DNP, Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Graduate Nursing, has designed and implemented an online course on COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic to help returning and current nurses prepare to fight the pandemic. Dr. Murphey states, "We covered topics from prevention, protection for healthcare workers and end of life care. We had 217 people register for this course and it was very well received throughout the state. We also have a second COVID course launching in March 2021 which will be updated to reflect the latest information regarding preventative measures and distribution of vaccines."

Resurrection University, an upper-division university in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, prepares students for professional health care careers. The university offers bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing as well as a bachelor's degree program in imaging technology.

