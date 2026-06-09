ResVita Bio Appoints John D. Doux, M.D., M.B.A., to Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResVita Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering a topical cell therapy modality where living, genetically engineered bacteria continuously produce protein therapeutics for skin diseases, today announced the appointment of John D. Doux, M.D., M.B.A., to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our Board as ResVita prepares to enter the clinic with RVB-003 in Netherton Syndrome and expands our continuous protein therapy platform across a broad range of chronic and rare skin diseases," said Amin Zargar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ResVita Bio. "John is a respected voice in rare skin disease drug development who has spent years championing the case that the orphan disease model can be applied broadly across dermatology, and that thesis is precisely what our platform is built to deliver. His guidance will be invaluable as we build a pipeline of disease-modifying therapies for patients who have long been overlooked."

Dr. Doux is a board-certified dermatologist, a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a longstanding advocate for advancing novel therapies in rare skin diseases. He serves as an analyst at Palo Alto Investors LP, a physician-led healthcare-focused investment firm, where he has been involved in investments across multiple companies developing and commercializing therapies for rare and serious diseases. Dr. Doux currently serves as a board director for Palvella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PVLA) and Orvida Pharma (formerly Kamari Pharma), and also serves as a board trustee for the Pachyonychia Congenita Project. He co-founded the Dermatology Summit and the Dermatology Innovation Forum and previously served on the conference's Board of Directors. He maintained a clinical practice in medical and surgical dermatology from 1999 to 2016.

"ResVita has built a true platform where genetic sequences can be swapped to direct the continuous, local production of different therapeutic proteins at the skin surface," said Dr. Doux. "That modularity, combined with the platform's preclinical safety and delivery profile, uniquely positions the company to develop disease-modifying therapies for many rare skin diseases with no approved treatments and profound unmet need. I am pleased to join the Board as ResVita advances RVB-003 toward the clinic, and I look forward to partnering with Amin and the team to help bring these therapies to patients."

Dr. Doux received his B.S. with Distinction and M.D. from Stanford University and conducted early dermatology research as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Student Fellow in the laboratory of Dr. David T. Woodley. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and his dermatology residency at Stanford University Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident. He also earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Palmer Scholar.

About ResVita Bio

ResVita Bio is a therapeutics company based in Berkeley, California, developing topical cell therapies for skin diseases. By harnessing genetically engineered, non-pathogenic bacteria to continuously produce therapeutic proteins directly on the skin, ResVita is building a pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutic candidates for patients with serious skin diseases. The Company's lead investigational therapy, RVB-003, is being developed for Netherton Syndrome, a chronic and life-threatening genetic skin disorder with no FDA-approved therapies, and has received both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA. This work was partially supported by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) awards 1R43AR082240-01 and 2R44AR082240-02.

Media Contact:

Amin Zargar

510-458-2297

[email protected]

SOURCE ResVita Bio