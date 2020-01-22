Resy Expands Brand Programming with Reveal of 2020 Events Lineup Featuring Konbi, Asma Khan, Danny Bowien, Renee Erickson, and More of the Restaurant World's Top Chefs

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resy, the NYC-based and American Express owned reservations platform that powers many of the world's best restaurants, shares plans to expand its popular events and experiential programming in 2020. The continued push into programming is part of Resy's mission to more intimately connect diners and restaurants, and to provide a thoughtful and human lens into the world of restaurants.

"In the early aughts, diners were obsessed with where their food was coming from; now they want to know where the chef is coming from: their point of view, their passions, their personalities. As we enter this next decade of dining, we believe that Resy is uniquely positioned to deliver the kind of dialogue-driven restaurant experiences that diners crave, and that restaurants are eager to create," says Resy CEO Ben Leventhal.

"Resy is a brand for people who love to dine out," says Resy CMO Victoria Vaynberg. "Our technology product will always be our core, but our platform is a destination for restaurant discovery, a resource for restaurant intel, a curator of culinary experiences. Resy events are a great example of what makes our brand unique, and the kind of value we will increasingly bring to our users."

In 2020, Resy will debut several new-for-2020* events including Konbi at NYC's Golden Diner - a Resy-exclusive pop-up featuring LA's megahit Japanese cafe, named Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurant of 2019 (February); Resy Summer Cinema - a summer dinner and a movie series, featuring picnics by some of the country's top chefs (August); Legacy - a brand new series paying homage to cities' culinary institutions; and more. *Lineup below.

Resy also announces today the expansion of its banner programs Off Menu Week and Women Of Food. Throughout 2020, Resy's signature dining program - Off Menu Week - will travel to 9 US cities: LA, Atlanta, Charleston, Austin, Washington, DC, NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston. For one week in each city, top chefs will go off script and treat diners to never-before-seen dishes, because Resy knows that nothing beats feeling like an insider. The Women Of Food - Resy's platform spotlighting trailblazing women in hospitality - will cover 11 cities in 2020, with events throughout March (International Women's Month) and April.



Since launching events in 2017, Resy has collaborated with Dave Chang, Dominique Crenn, Sean Brock, Curtis Stone, Missy Robbins, and countless more to give diners a front-row-seat to top culinary talent. At The Franks' Backyard Chef Series, hosted by Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo, guests have mingled with internationally acclaimed chefs (Enrique Olvera, Iñaki Aizpitarte, Lee Tiernan) as they prepare interpretations of cookout fare; at one of Danny Bowien's Secret Special dinners, guests were treated to a surprise performance by rock band Saves The Day, with Bowien jumping out of the kitchen and into the musical set; in kitchens around the country, the leading ladies of the restaurant world used Resy's Women Of Food platform to speak out against gender inequality in the industry and strengthen the #womenoffood community; Resy hit the road with New York Times bestselling cookbook author Alison Roman to power her 7-city Nothing Fancy cookbook tour at restaurants around the country; and in its inaugural year, Resy's roving Off Menu Week dining program traversed the country, bringing 50,000+ diners in to participating restaurants.

RESY 2020 EVENTS LINEUP

Additional events to be announced. Full details HERE . All Resy events include exclusive early access for American Express® Card Members.

RESY BANNER PROGRAMS, EXPANDING FOR 2020



OFF MENU WEEK: Resy's signature dining program, presented by American Express

(9 US cities, throughout 2020)

Off Menu Week - called "A Newer, Better Restaurant Week" by Bloomberg - boasts an expanded national footprint for 2020, with the addition of Atlanta, Houston and Charleston to its 9-city lineup. Resy's signature dining program, which debuted in 2019 and sat 50,000+ diners, promises exclusive eats dreamed up by the world's greatest restaurants. For one week in each participating city, Off Menu Week gives diners the chance to get to know the restaurants they love, as chefs go off script and serve never before seen dishes inspired by personal passions, family heritage, formative food memories, family meal, and more. Off Menu Week kicks off in Los Angeles from February 24th - March 1st (reservations open for American Express Card Members on January 22nd at 10am local time; reservations open to the general public on January 24th at 10am local time). Full details at resy.com/offmenuweek.



WOMEN OF FOOD: Giving voice to trailblazing women in the restaurant world. (10 US cities + London, throughout March + April)

Throughout March - International Women's Month - and April, Resy's Women Of Food series will return for its third year in a row to raise the voices of women in the restaurant world. The series was born out of an urgent need to shift the status quo of the culinary establishment and shine light on the fact that women are still grossly underrepresented in the industry. The 2020 tour will be inspired by a theme of dedication, and critically acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs in 11 cities — including NYC's including NYC's Jess Shaboldt, Clare DeBoer and Anni Shi (KING), LA's Mei Lin (Nightshade), Seattle's Renee Erickson (Bistro Shirlee, Walrus & The Carpenter), Chicago's Sarah Grunenberg (Monteverde), DC's Rose Previte (Maydan, Compass Rose) and more — will host one-night-only events dedicated to a female they are inspired by. Tickets on sale mid-February, at resy.com/womenoffood.



NEW FOR 2020



RESY PRESENTS : KONBI LA POP-UP AT GOLDEN DINER ( February 24 and February 25 )

RESY SUMMER CINEMA ( August 1 , 8, 15 and 22)

LEGACY (dates to be announced)

RESY PRESENTS: ASMA KHAN IN NYC (dates to be announced)

RESY PRESENTS: MARGOT HENDERSON'S SUMMER BBQ SERIES AT ROCHELLE CANTEEN (summer)

RETURNING RESY PRESENTS SERIES



RESY PRESENTS: SECRET SPECIAL, WITH DANNY BOWIEN AND FRIENDS ( February 11 and March 10 )

RESY PRESENTS: THE FRANKS' BACKYARD CHEF SERIES, SEASON 4 (May - September; lineup to be announced)

ABOUT RESY

Resy connects the world's best guests with the world's best restaurants at digital scale through its superior reservation management software and consumer-facing restaurant reservation platform. Since its inception in 2014, Resy has revolutionized, elevated and enhanced dining experiences worldwide. Resy has seated over 250M+ diners worldwide, and works exclusively with 4,500+ restaurants.

Resy was co-founded by Ben Leventhal, co- founder of Eater.com; Michael Montero, co-founder and former CTO of CrowdTwist; and Gary Vaynerchuk, noted social media expert, entrepreneur and investor. In 2019, Resy was acquired by American Express.

SOURCE Resy, Inc.

Related Links

http://resy.com/

