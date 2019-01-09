Resy Presents Off Menu Week, A Brand New Dining Program Featuring Exclusive Menus and Experiences at the Country's Best Restaurants

Resy, a hospitality technology company built around the industry's desire to bridge the gap between diners and restaurants, is doubling down on this ethos with Off Menu Week . The program celebrates the spirit of experimentation and risk taking that exists in restaurants everywhere, and gives diners a front row seat to their favorite chefs' creativity in a way that only Resy can.

"Off Menu Week was born out of the fact that at Resy we're just obsessed with restaurants. We keep tabs on every opening and we treat hot reservations like gold. But more than anything, we live for the restaurant moments that make us really feel like insiders -- when an off menu dish appears as a 'gift' from the chef, when the somm tops your glass with a bottle they happen to have open," says Resy Co-Founder and CEO Ben Leventhal. "As diners, we crave connection to the creative people behind our favorite restaurants. We thought, lets throw out the dated premise of Restaurant Week and bring to life a program that's fundamentally about that connection and creativity."

Off Menu Week will begin in Los Angeles and run from Monday, February 25th through Sunday, March, 3rd, and continue on to Washington, D.C., San Francisco, New York City, Chicago and Austin. To kick off Off Menu Week in Los Angeles, Resy has partnered with some of the city's hottest chefs and restaurants, including (but not limited to): Dama, Freedman's, Kismet, Lasa, Maude, Night + Market Sahm, Ronan, Rustic Canyon, Taps Fish House (Brea, Corona, Irvine), Tallula's.

Participating restaurants in other markets include:

NYC: Tetsu, Kings Co Imperial, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar , Air's Champagne Parlor and more to be announced

Tetsu, Kings Co Imperial, , Air's Champagne Parlor and more to be announced DC: A Rake's Progress, Gravitas, DBGB Kitchen & Bar, The Dabney, and more to be announced

A Rake's Progress, Gravitas, DBGB Kitchen & Bar, The Dabney, and more to be announced SF: Lord Stanley, Protege, Cassava, and more to be announced

Lord Stanley, Protege, Cassava, and more to be announced Austin : Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, She's Not Here, and more to be announced

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, She's Not Here, and more to be announced Chicago : Pacific Standard Time, Income Tax and more to be announced

"When Resy told us about Off Menu Week, our interest was piqued," says Curtis Stone, Chef/Owner of Maude and Gwen in Los Angeles. "Maude's menu changes quarterly, so we are in a constant state of R&D - as soon as one menu goes live, development on another begins. Typically, this happens behind the scenes and the guest only sees the final product; what they don't see are all of the dishes we created, and loved, that just didn't fit for one reason or another and fall by the wayside. We also do many rounds of tastings and tweaking before a dish is "done" – and we don't typically get to crowdsource guest feedback until a menu is live and being served nightly. So, Off Menu Week gives us the chance to pull back the curtain and engage the guest in our creative process. It's going to be fun as we'll be working on the second quarter menu and Off the Menu diners will be getting an exclusive sneak peek!"

As the official access partner, Capital One credit card holders will have early access to reservations, before reservations go live on Resy to the general public. *Full schedule below.

"At Capital One we are always looking for new ways to bring our customers benefits and access to opportunities and events we know they are passionate about, which includes unforgettable food and dining experiences," said Monica Bauder, Head of Cardholder Access at Capital One. "Resy is a leader in the dining space, and Off Menu Week will certainly give guests with a memorable, unique meal. We are excited that we are able to provide Capital One credit cardholders with early access to this innovative new series."



2019 Off Menu Week program dates are:

Los Angeles : Monday, February 25th, 2019 to Sunday, March 3rd, 2019

Reservations live for Capital One credit cardholders 1/24/19, reservations live to public 1/28/19

Washington D.C. : Monday, April 8th, 2019 to Sunday, April 14th, 2019

Reservations live for Capital One credit cardholders 3/7/19, reservations live to public 3/11/19 (*Reservations for The Dabney go live for Capital One credit cardholders on 3/22/19 and to the public on 3/26/19)

San Francisco : Monday, June 17th, 2019 to Sunday, June 23rd, 2019

Reservations live for Capital One credit cardholders 5/16/19, reservations live to public 5/20/19

New York City : Monday, September 16th, 2019 to Sunday, September 22nd, 2019

Reservations live for Capital One credit cardholders 8/15/19, reservations live to public 8/19/19

Chicago : Monday, October 21st, 2019 to Sunday, October 27th, 2019

Reservations live for Capital One credit cardholders 9/19/19, reservations live to public 9/23/19

Austin : Monday, December 9th, 2019 to Sunday, December 15th , 201 9

9 Reservations live for Capital One credit cardholders 11/7/19, reservations live to public 11/11/19

For more information about Off Menu Week, please visit: resy.com/offmenuweek.

ABOUT RESY



Resy is a hospitality-focused reservations platform, built and powered by restaurant lovers. It's our mission to connect the world's best restaurants with the best guests. With Resy, you're an insider. The amazing world of restaurants is just two taps away.



Resy offers superior reservation management software and a consumer-facing restaurant reservation app to elevate and enhance dining experiences worldwide. Resy works with 4,000 restaurants in 160 global cities and 10 countries, seating over 1.6 million diners a week. Resy boasts an industry-low, global no-show rate of 3.4%.



Consumers can book and manage reservations on Resy.com and on the app from a carefully curated selection of the world's most distinguished restaurants, including n/naka in Los Angeles and Lilia in New York City. Users now have even better access to restaurants thanks to an enhanced Notify waitlist system, which sends alerts when hard-to- get reservations become available. The app is free and available for download on both iOS and Android.



Resy was co-founded by Ben Leventhal, cofounder of Eater and restaurant industry entrepreneur; Gary Vaynerchuk, an entrepreneur, investor, author; and Michael Montero, founder of CrowdTwist and Fotolog and noted CTO. Resy's investors and partners include Airbnb, RSE Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Slow Ventures and Union Square Hospitality Group.

