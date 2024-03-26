Resynergi Appoints Jens Umehag as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resynergi, a pioneering leader in plastic recycling technology, today announced the appointment of Jens Umehag as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Jens brings decades of experience as an accomplished CFO, commercial operator and business executive in the energy sector," said Brian Bauer, CEO of Resynergi. "He has worked across industries guiding both established companies and start-ups through dynamic environments and rapid growth during his career. He brings a proven track record of driving strong financial results while instilling financial and operational discipline. I'm thrilled to welcome Jens to ensure we're operating with efficiency as we scale."

As Resynergi's COO and CFO, Umehag will help formulate the growth strategy and lead business operations and financial initiatives. He will report directly to Resynergi's co-founder and CEO Brian Bauer.

"Resynergi is at the center of plastic circularity and there is no greater honor than bringing our advanced recycling technology directly to local collection centers and helping communities recycle landfill-bound plastic waste," said Umehag. "I'm excited to scale the diversion of millions of pounds of plastics from our landfills and oceans."

Umehag recently served as CFO of Innovation and Digital at Halma Group in addition to his role as Managing Partner of Halma Ventures, the venture arm he developed at Halma plc. Prior to that, Umehag served two years as CFO of Halma plc's medical, environmental and analytics business sectors.

Umehag spent 19 years at BP in the U.K. and Spain starting as an oil analyst and quickly rising to key roles in fuels value chain management and leadership. In his last role at BP, he served as CFO and Head of Finance Group Technology at BP Ventures where he was responsible for investing in emerging technology companies as well as accelerating cutting-edge innovations in energy.

He has also served on the board of directors at companies in technology and B2B sectors across the world. He holds a bachelor's in International Business from European Business School in London.

About Resynergi

Resynergi, headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA, is an advanced recycling technology company accelerating plastic circularity to protect human health and the environment. Its innovative, scalable and environmentally efficient Continuous Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis (CMAP) technology reduces fossil-based resource dependency by converting plastic into its molecular building blocks to be used to create new materials. Resynergi works with recycling organizations to secure used and hard-to-recycle plastics, effectively diverting millions of pounds of plastic from landfills and oceans. Its proprietary process creates clean, liquid hydrocarbons serving as feedstock for the synthesis of new plastics. Resynergi aims to convert billions of tons of plastic waste into circular products in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and beyond.

Media Contact:

Jessica Kilcullen

[email protected]

SOURCE Resynergi Inc.