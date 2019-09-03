Resy's Off Menu Week Dining Program Descends On NYC September 16-22, Connecting Diners To Exclusive Dishes And Experiences At Top Restaurants

The remainder of Off Menu Week 2019 and Off Menu Week 2020 will be powered by American Express, which recently acquired Resy. American Express Card Members will get exclusive 72 hours access to early bookings* for Resy's Off Menu Weeks before anyone else.

When Off Menu Week pops up in NYC, 29 of NYC's best restaurants – including HaSalon, Estela, Loring Place, Shuko, Tetsu and more – will go off script and create never-before-seen dishes and menus. Diners may get to sample a dish auditioning for the main stage, the chefs' after-hours snacks dressed up, an item in R&D that could very well be the restaurant's next iconic dish, or whatever their culinary genius minds can imagine. There are no "rules" to speak of - the more whimsical the better! In turn, diners get a backstage pass to the ingenuity and innovation that's innate in great restaurants, and the chance to be a true industry insider.

Estela, hot off the heels of R&D sessions, will present a prix fixe menu full of new ideas. At Loring Place, Chef Dan Kluger will honor his mentor, Chef Floyd Cardoz, whose trailblazing restaurant The Bombay Bread Bar will close at the end of September; Kluger's dishes will tell the story of his time with Cardoz, who pushed Indian food at the forefront of New York's dining scene. At Union Square's lauded sushi operation, Shuko, the chefs are taking a cue from Italy, delving into this season's bounty for one last taste of summer. And at Air's Champagne Parlor, a crash course in bubbles is on the menu.

"At Air's, our mission has always been to make Champagne accessible and fun. Participating in Off Menu Week simply enables us to keep showcasing the many exciting ways sparkling wine can be paired with food, without being fussy about it. Since we like playing with the idea of high-brow/low-brow, we'll have bubbly options that are wide-ranging in style and price, and the snacks are being paired to the wines (versus the other way around)."

"Off Menu Week was born out of the fact that at Resy, we're obsessed with restaurants. We keep tabs on every opening and we treat hot reservations like gold. But more than anything, we live for the restaurant moments that make us really feel like insiders. We thought, lets throw out the dated premise of Restaurant Week and bring to life a program that's fundamentally about the connection diners crave, and the ingenuity that exists in restaurants everywhere," says Resy Co-Founder and CEO Ben Leventhal. "We are excited to see Off Menu Week pop up in Resy's hometown - New York City - this September, and for the program expand to even more amazing restaurant cities in 2020."

Details for Off Menu Week NYC include:

29 participating restaurants: Air's Champagne Parlor, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar , Aureole, Bar Beau, Cafe Altro Paradiso, Celestine, Charlie Palmer Steak, Chef's Club, Chinese Tuxedo, Di an Di, Estela, Fedora, Ferris, Frankies Spuntino at Franks Wine Bar, Grand Army Bar, Hanoi House, HaSalon, Loring Place, Mission Chinese Food Chinatown + Bushwick, Miznon North, Momofuku Nishi, Perry Street , Shuko, Simon & The Whale, Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill, Tetsu, Wayan, Wayla

4 brand new dishes minimum at each participating restaurant

7 days of dining: Monday, September 16, 2019 through September 22, 2019

Reservations can be made in the Resy app and at Resy.com

