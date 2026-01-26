RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Set for Robust Growth by 2034 Amid Precision Oncology Shift | DelveInsight

The RET fusion-targeted therapy market is set for strong expansion, driven by growing awareness of the oncogenic role of RET gene fusions and encouraging clinical trial outcomes. With the approval of targeted agents such as selpercatinib and pralsetinib for RET fusion-positive tumors, oncology care is increasingly moving toward precision-driven approaches. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Sacituzumab tirumotecan (Merck & Co.), EP0031 (Ellipses Pharma), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and other cancers driven by RET fusions. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging RET fusion targeted therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Report

The total market size of RET fusion targeted therapies in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the RET fusion targeted therapies market among the 7MM.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and other cancers driven by RET fusions .

. As per DelveInsight's analysis, over 200K adults in the US are estimated to be affected with lung cancer in 2024. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with NSCLC accounting for nearly 80–85% of all cases. Additionally, RET fusions are present in approximately 1–2% of NSCLC patients.

Leading RET fusion targeted therapies companies, such as Merck & Co., Ellipses Pharma, and others, are developing novel RET fusion targeted therapies that can be available in the RET fusion targeted therapies market in the coming years.

Some of the key RET fusion targeted therapies in clinical trials include Sacituzumab tirumotecan, EP0031, and others.

Key Factors Driving the RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market

Rising Prevalence and Identification of RET-Driven Cancers: The increasing incidence of cancers with RET fusions, particularly NSCLC and certain thyroid cancers, expands the eligible patient population for RET-targeted therapies. Improved genomic profiling in oncology is uncovering more patients harboring RET gene fusions, which were previously undiagnosed or misclassified.

The increasing incidence of cancers with RET fusions, particularly NSCLC and certain thyroid cancers, expands the eligible patient population for RET-targeted therapies. Improved genomic profiling in oncology is uncovering more patients harboring RET gene fusions, which were previously undiagnosed or misclassified. Expansion of Precision Oncology and Biomarker-Driven Treatment Paradigms: Precision medicine approaches are fundamental drivers, as therapies such as selpercatinib (RETEVMO) and pralsetinib (GAVRETO) target the specific oncogenic driver (RET fusion) rather than the tumor's tissue of origin, thereby shifting cancer care toward personalized treatment.

The dynamics of the RET fusion-targeted therapies market are expected to change in the coming years with the launch of drugs such as Sacituzumab tirumotecan (Merck & Co.), EP0031 (Ellipses Pharma), and others.

RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for RET fusion–positive cancers has advanced significantly with the approval of targeted RET inhibitors, including selpercatinib and pralsetinib.

These therapies represent a major step forward in precision oncology, offering more effective and personalized options compared with conventional chemotherapy.

RET inhibitors have demonstrated strong clinical efficacy in RET fusion-positive NSCLC and thyroid cancer, with ongoing trials exploring their potential across additional tumor types.

Their integration into routine clinical practice reflects a broader shift toward molecularly guided treatment strategies, improving patient outcomes while reducing the toxicity associated with traditional therapies.

As personalized medicine continues to gain traction, treatments targeting specific genetic alterations, such as RET fusions, are expected to play a central role in transforming cancer care.

Continued research and deeper understanding of genetic drivers are likely to further expand the market, contributing to improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for patients with RET-driven cancers.

RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Competitive Landscape

Some of the RET fusion targeted therapies in clinical trials include Sacituzumab tirumotecan (Merck & Co.), EP0031 (Ellipses Pharma), and others.

Merck & Co.'s Sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870) is an investigational antibody–drug conjugate designed to target trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2), coupling a monoclonal antibody with a belotecan-based cytotoxic payload. The program is being co-developed with Sichuan Kelun-Biotech and has advanced to Phase III clinical evaluation in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The ongoing Phase III trial is assessing sacituzumab tirumotecan versus standard chemotherapy options, including docetaxel or pemetrexed, in previously treated NSCLC patients harboring EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as well as other oncogenic drivers such as ALK, ROS1, BRAF V600E, NTRK, MET exon 14 skipping mutations, RET rearrangements, and uncommon EGFR variants. The study is designed to determine therapeutic benefit across these molecularly defined subpopulations.

Ellipses Pharma's EP0031 is a next-generation, highly selective RET inhibitor currently being investigated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in adults with advanced solid tumors characterized by RET alterations, including NSCLC. At ASCO 2024, Phase I findings presented in May 2024 indicated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for EP0031. No dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related fatalities were reported. Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate (Grade 1–2), with only a limited number of Grade 3 events. Adverse events were generally manageable with temporary treatment interruptions, with no treatment discontinuations due to toxicity and only a small proportion of patients requiring dose reductions. These data support the continued clinical advancement of EP0031 in RET-driven cancers.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the RET fusion targeted therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the RET fusion targeted therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What are RET Fusion Targeted Therapies?

RET fusion-targeted therapies are precision cancer treatments designed to inhibit signaling driven by rearranged during transfection (RET) gene fusions, which act as oncogenic drivers in multiple solid tumors. These fusions result from chromosomal rearrangements that constitutively activate the RET tyrosine kinase, promoting uncontrolled cell growth and survival. RET fusion-positive cancers are most commonly seen in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancers, but are also identified across a range of other solid tumors. Targeted therapies, particularly highly selective RET inhibitors, work by specifically blocking RET kinase activity, thereby suppressing tumor proliferation while minimizing off-target toxicity seen with older multikinase inhibitors. The advent of these therapies has significantly improved clinical outcomes, offering higher response rates, durable disease control, and better tolerability for patients with RET fusion-driven malignancies.

RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The RET fusion targeted therapies market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. The RET fusion targeted therapies target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for RET Fusion Targeted Therapies

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for RET Fusion Targeted Therapies

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for RET Fusion Targeted Therapies

RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and other cancers driven by RET fusions RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases in Selected Indications for RET Fusion Targeted Therapies, Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for RET Fusion Targeted Therapies, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Key RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Companies Merck & Co., Ellipses Pharma, Eli Lilly, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and others Key RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Sacituzumab tirumotecan, EP0031, RETEVMO, GAVRETO, and others

Scope of the RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Report

RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: RET Fusion Targeted Therapies' current marketed and emerging therapies

RET Fusion Targeted Therapies' current marketed and emerging therapies RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, RET Fusion Targeted Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

