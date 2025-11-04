Ret. Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. Joins Tactical Labs, a Veteran-Led Innovator Valued at $42 Million

Advanced materials company developing NS Fiber—an American-made alternative to steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber—adds retired Army general to its leadership team.

WACO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Labs, a veteran-led advanced materials company developing next-generation composites for defense and aerospace, today announced the appointment of Retired Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. as Chief Army Advisor and Board Member.

The announcement comes as Tactical Labs begins raising capital after receiving a $42 million valuation for its revolutionary material, NS Fiber, a superior alternative to steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber.

Ret. Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. Joins Tactical Labs

Leadership Forged in Combat and Command

A decorated officer and distinguished aviator, General Evans brings over 35 years of service in the United States Army, culminating as the Commanding General of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) from 2021 to 2024.

"Tactical Labs is delivering what our warfighters need — lighter, stronger, American-made materials that enhance readiness and industrial independence," said LTG (R) John R. Evans Jr., former Commanding General of U.S. Army North and the Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

General Evans' leadership will guide Tactical Labs' innovation in making aviation safer with US-produced advanced materials that reduce reliance on imported metals and strengthen national manufacturing resilience.

NS Fiber - The Solution to Rare Earth Mineral Dependency

NS Fiber is a patent-pending composite designed to reduce aircraft and drone weight by up to 70%, lower production costs by 25% compared to carbon fiber, and maintain thermal stability up to 960°C. Fully manufactured in the United States, NS Fiber enables secure, tariff-resistant supply chains free from foreign dependency.

"Tactical Labs' breakthrough is exactly the kind of innovation our warfighters have called for," said LTG (R) John R. Evans Jr. "It's veteran ingenuity at its finest."

Tactical Labs collaborates with Baylor University's BRIC and the University of Colorado's RECUV Aerospace Program, positioning the company to capture a growing share of the $100 billion global composites market.

The company is AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, and ITAR-compliant, and currently supports programs for the U.S. Army, Navy, and NSA.

Investing in America's Next Industrial Revolution

Investors can participate now through https://wefunder.com/tacticallabs

About Tactical Labs

Tactical Labs is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in advanced composite materials, aerospace innovation, and defense R&D. The company has locations in Waco and Colorado Springs.

Media Contact:

James Locus, CMO

[email protected]

www.tacticallabx.com

