Exiger's Pennsylvania Defense & Innovation Summit Report Released at U.S. Army War College

AI Platform Looks Deep into Supply Chains Offering National Security and Economic Insights for Sen. McCormick's Event with President Trump and the Nation's Defense and Tech Leaders

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain risk technology to the U.S. Government, today unveiled its report, The Defense Industrial Base in Pennsylvania, at the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense & Innovation Summit in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Held at the U.S. Army War College on July 14th and 15th, the event convenes President Trump and leading defense and tech companies, including Anduril, Exiger, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir.

Summit convenes Pres. Trump and top companies, including Anduril, Exiger, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, & Palantir. Post this “The comprehensive report compiled by Exiger underscores the indispensable role Pennsylvania’s defense industrial base plays in our nation’s security. The data speaks for itself. Pennsylvania is home to one of the strongest and most diverse defense industrial bases in the country." - Senator Dave McCormick, R-PA

Hosted by Senator Dave McCormick, the summit brings together military commanders, CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs, like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, to accelerate innovation and strengthen America's defense industrial base using insights into the Commonwealth's supply chains. Exiger's summit report, developed using the company's proprietary AI, reveals Pennsylvania's central role in national defense readiness.

Exiger's AI-powered analysis uncovers new insights into the Commonwealth's defense economy and supply chains, which span 190K+ defense workforce and 8,900+ DIB companies, including 465k+ DIB-related parts manufactured, about 113k parts that are essential to weapon-system function, 288k parts for which Commonwealth suppliers are the single source, and some 2k weapon systems that rely on those single source providers. Exiger's analysis identifies strategic opportunities for the Commonwealth in defense tech, defense production, space, and raw materials.

In a statement to New York Post, Senator McCormick said: "The comprehensive report compiled by Exiger underscores the indispensable role Pennsylvania's defense industrial base plays in our nation's security. The data speaks for itself. Pennsylvania is home to one of the strongest and most diverse defense industrial bases in the country," adding that the summit "will showcase Pennsylvania's profound role in ensuring America's military remains the most formidable fighting force the world has ever seen."

"Exiger's AI can map supply chains in ways nobody else can," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Our report gives leaders convening at the U.S. Army War College deep visibility into the Commonwealth's supply chain and into the role it plays in the larger defense industrial base while providing a blueprint to protect and grow Pennsylvania's defense economy and the more than 8,000 businesses it sustains."

Daniels is a speaker at the livestreamed event headlined by President Trump. On Day 2 of the summit, he will join Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler and United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz for a fireside chat on The Intersection of Foreign Policy and American Prosperity at 10:15 a.m.

To download a copy of the full report, visit: https://www.exiger.com/penn

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

[email protected]

SOURCE Exiger