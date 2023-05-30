RETA FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/reata-class-action-loss-submission-form/?wire=4

Further details on the investigation: On May 10, 2023, Reata issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin. On this news, Reata's stock price fell $14.99 per share or 14.23%, to close at $90.38 per share on May 10, 2023.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law