RETA FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

News provided by

Jakubowitz Law

30 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/reata-class-action-loss-submission-form/?wire=4

Further details on the investigation: On May 10, 2023, Reata issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin. On this news, Reata's stock price fell $14.99 per share or 14.23%, to close at $90.38 per share on May 10, 2023.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

Also from this source

TCBI FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

RH FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating RH in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.