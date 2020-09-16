Retail & Hospitality COVID-19 Impact Survey from Multimedia Plus: Operational Procedures Still Searching for the "New Normal"

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia Plus, a training and communications technology company used by leaders in the retail and hospitality industry, released a COVID-19 impact survey today that measures the impact of COVID-19 on pressing industry issues focused on technology, training, and health priorities. The survey, launched on September 1, 2020, examined the operational procedures and the implementation of technology used by national businesses to enhance safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 111 senior executives in the retail and hospitality industries participated in the survey that closed on September 10, 2020.

Executives in retail and hospitality are challenged to keep up with operational procedures based on the number of COVID-19 outbreaks, the mandates of state and local government requirements and based on the needs of staff and guests. The number of adjustments is still in flux and is being updated on an ongoing basis. Retail and hospitality executives understand the importance of health screenings; however, it is not clear that maintaining strict compliance on a company-wide level is a current priority with 50% using only verbal acknowledgement.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

THIS IS NOT THE NEW NORMAL -- YET

When asked "How often have you revised operational procedures since reopening?" Executives in retail and hospitality are challenged to keep up with operational procedures based on the number of COVID-19 outbreaks, the mandates of state and local government requirements and based on the needs of staff and guests. The number of adjustments is still in flux and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

78% of respondents said that they have revised operational procedures since reopening three or more times, 11% said two times, 4% said once

A small percentage, 7%, said that they have not revised operational procedures at all

THE NEW NORMAL WILL INCLUDE HEALTH SCREENINGS

Retail and hospitality executives understand the importance of health screenings; however, it is not clear that maintaining strict compliance on a company-wide level is a current priority with 50% using only verbal acknowledgement. While checks are being implemented in various ways, only 30% are tracking digitally. When asked to "Please indicate your current pre-shift employee health screening method."

50% of respondents said that verbal acknowledgement is being used

25% said signature of acknowledgement

25% said digital acknowledgement

5% said electronic display pass

"What we are seeing from this survey is the opportunity for leveraging technology continues to be a major part of creating a 'new normal.' In order to keep up with the pace of changes, retailers and hospitality executives are using mobile technology and maximizing those resources to incorporate changes in operational procedures. The acknowledgement of pre-shift employee health screening via employee mobile devices is just beginning as managing daily checks of thousands of employees is still a manual process for most organizations. Companies that have robust mobile training & communication platforms in place have been better equipped to reopen with smoother transitions. We see this trend continuing as teams across the United States need to be flexible and agile," David Harouche, CTO, CEO, and founder of Multimedia Plus.

DIVERSITY TRAINING PLANS

As in the previous survey, "The Surprising Spending: Retail & Hospitality Covid-19 Impact Survey" there is surprise spending in the retail and hospitality industries. Even with constant procedural training related to COVID-19 and the need for greater diversity and inclusion training, executives reveal that they are focused on leadership development. The majority of respondents, 71%, said that they had or are planning diversity & inclusion training.

When asked, "What are your (2) highest priority training initiatives for 2021?"

45% of respondents said leadership development

38% said safety

35% said new operations training

32% said diversity & inclusion

28% said product knowledge

22% said new systems training

