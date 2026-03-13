Retail & Hospitality ISAC and Retail Council of Canada Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Canadian Retail Sector

VIENNA, Va., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) and Retail Council of Canada (RCC) today announced a new strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the cybersecurity posture of retailers across Canada. This collaboration brings together the global threat intelligence of RH-ISAC with RCC's expertise in the Canadian retail landscape.

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the partnership will help provide retailers in Canada with the tools, intelligence, and community support necessary to defend against evolving digital risks, including fraud and ransomware. Through the partnership, RCC members will gain access to RH-ISAC's suite of cybersecurity resources. Key benefits of the include:

Localized Regional Workshops: Members will receive exclusive invitations to attend RH-ISAC's regional workshops. These sessions offer hands-on training and networking with top cybersecurity practitioners. The 2026 schedule includes workshops in Vancouver and Toronto.

: Access to RH-ISAC resources, including real-time notifications regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities, active breaches, and industry-specific threat trends. Complimentary Trial Membership: RCC members are eligible for a no-cost trial membership to RH-ISAC, providing an inside look at the community's collaborative defense model.

"Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue; it's a business imperative," said Suzie Squier, RH-ISAC President. "By partnering with Retail Council of Canada, we aim to increase resilience and strengthen cybersecurity among Canadian retailers."

"The cybersecurity risks facing retailers in Canada have never been more complex. Attackers are using AI to move faster, common business tools are being exploited, and the threat landscape is increasingly shaped by global instability," said Kim Furlong, President & CEO, RCC. "This partnership with RH-ISAC will equip our members with the knowledge and support to protect their businesses, their employees, and their customers in today's unpredictable threat landscape."

About the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC)

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit rhisac.org.

About the Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $101 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2025, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $532 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 65,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

