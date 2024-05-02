Retail & Hospitality ISAC Announces 2024 Regional Workshop Series for Cybersecurity Professionals

VIENNA, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) today announced its 2024 Regional Workshop series, designed to bring together cybersecurity professionals from the retail and hospitality sectors for focused networking and peer-to-peer learning.

The RH-ISAC Regional Workshops provide an opportunity for information security experts to share practical strategies, discuss key challenges and gain insights on bolstering their cybersecurity practices. The workshops will cover timely topics such as security operations and maturity, threat intelligence, tool implementation and automation, security architecture and vendor risk management.

"Our Regional Workshops are designed for members by members, fostering a collaborative environment where cybersecurity practitioners can learn from one another and strengthen their defenses against ever-evolving cyber threats," said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC.

This year's series will feature eight events, with five full-day, in-person workshops in the U.S. and three programs targeting RH-ISAC communities in Canada and Europe. Dates and locations include:

Toronto | May 30

| Washington D.C. | July 10

| Atlanta | July 16

| Los Angeles | July 17

| Chicago | August 15

| Seattle | August /September (exact date to be confirmed)

| August /September (exact date to be confirmed) London | September/October (exact date to be confirmed)

| September/October (exact date to be confirmed) Amsterdam | October/ November (exact date to be confirmed)

Each workshop will feature thought leadership presentations, facilitated discussions, open forums, and valuable networking opportunities, including lunch and a post-workshop happy hour or dinner.

"By coming together to share our collective knowledge, we can better protect our industries from the growing cybersecurity challenges we face," said Squier.

Registration is now open. To secure your spot, please visit rhisac.org/regional-workshops.

ABOUT RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is a trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

Media Contacts:

Interdependence Public Relations

Ryann Checchi / Haylee Elmore

[email protected]

708-420-4776

SOURCE Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center