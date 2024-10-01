Retail & Hospitality ISAC Announces Pam Lindemoen as New CSO and VP

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) today announced that Pam Lindemoen will join the organization as Chief Security Officer & VP of Strategy. In this role, she will oversee the organization's security operations, including cybersecurity and information security, while also leading strategic planning and partner engagement. With nearly 30 years of experience, Lindemoen brings a wealth of knowledge in information security, application development, and infrastructure to the organization.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pam Lindemoen to the RH-ISAC team," said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. "Her extensive experience in navigating complex regulatory environments and fostering robust security postures will be invaluable to our members. Pam's strategic vision and proven track record in developing comprehensive cybersecurity programs align perfectly with our mission to enhance the security of consumer-facing industries through collaboration."

Lindemoen's expertise spans various industries, including healthcare, technology, financial services, and manufacturing. Most recently, she served as CISO Advisor at Cisco. In this role, among other duties, she was instrumental in facilitating the CISO Leadership Development Program that RH-ISAC provided to develop talent in the industry. Lindemoen also serves on the advisory board for Cyber Florida: The Florida Center for Cybersecurity.

Lindemoen's appointment comes at a critical time for the retail and hospitality industries, which face increasing cybersecurity threats and complex regulatory requirements. Her multifaceted expertise in information security, application development, and infrastructure positions her uniquely to address the diverse challenges faced by RH-ISAC members. As CSO, Lindemoen will play a key role in shaping the organization's strategic initiatives and supporting members in their cybersecurity efforts.

ABOUT RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is a trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

