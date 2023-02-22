Retail & Hospitality ISAC joins the CyberWire Podcast Network with relaunch of the RH-ISAC Podcast to accelerate critical industry coverage.

FULTON, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberWire, an N2K Networks brand, and the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) announced today that the organization's podcast has joined the CyberWire Podcast Network. Already the leading audio network in the cybersecurity industry, CyberWire will expand its support to the retail and hospitality industry through its collaboration with the RH-ISAC Podcast.

The RH-ISAC was built to create a secure place for retailers to share cybersecurity information and intelligence to better protect their own companies and strengthen the entire sector. With over 200 core members, including the world's largest consumer-facing brands in retail, food services, hotels, gaming, and consumer products, the ISAC shares real-time actionable threat information so others can learn, grow, and mature their cybersecurity teams and programs.

"The ISACs are absolutely core to the success of the global cybersecurity community," shared Simone Petrella, President of N2K Networks and CyberWire. "Working with the RH-ISAC to bring useful, timely, and relevant information and lessons learned to their members and the entire industry is key to our mission. We're excited to help this resource grow into a powerhouse for the cyber workforce in the retail and hospitality industry."

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration between CyberWire and the Retail and Hospitality ISAC," said Suzie Squier, RH-ISAC President. "Partnering with CyberWire will allow the RH-ISAC to share resources and industry insights with a greater share of the cyber intelligence community."

Hosted by Luke Vander Linden, RH-ISAC VP of Membership, the bi-weekly RH-ISAC Podcast will take listeners into the world of security threats and vulnerabilities, cutting edge research and new security strategies, and notable success stories from the retail and hospitality industry and RH-ISAC member organizations. The first episode on the CyberWire Network drops February 22nd. Follow the RH-ISAC Podcast wherever you find your shows, and at thecyberwire.com/podcasts/rh-isac .

About N2K Networks

The news to knowledge network is how you succeed in a rapidly changing world. Our flagship brands include CyberWire, the world's leading B2B cybersecurity audio network, and CyberVista, an industry leader in data-driven cybersecurity training. As industries rapidly change, we help professionals and enterprises succeed by getting them up the knowledge curve fast and keeping them there. Our business is to ensure you stay in the know through the continuous spectrum of news to knowledge. Learn more at N2Knetworks.com .

About The CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed quickly on cybersecurity, and helps keep them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in both the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

About the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC)

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit rhisac.org .

