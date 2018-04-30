LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software Vs. Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise), By Application (Merchandising Analytics & Others), By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5381388



According to "Global Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2023, primarily owing to rising focus in the retail sector to reduce CAPEX/OPEX and rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies.Growth in the market is also expected to be driven by increasing number of retail chains resulting in strong competition and surging penetration of smartphones, e-commerce and internet connections across the globe.



Moreover, increasing demand for pricing optimization and adoption of omni-channel business model would also stimulate global in the retail analytics market during forecast period. Global retail analytics market is controlled by these major players – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Qlik, Infor, Tibco Software Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense, etc.



"Global Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market globally:

• Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Component (Software Vs. Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise), By Application (Merchandising Analytics & Others), By End User Sector, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of retail analytics market globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, retail analytics service provider, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with retail analytics service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5381388



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-analytics-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-more-than-20-by-2023-300638091.html