Retail and Hospitality ISAC Launches New Program Aimed at Securing Supply Chains

RH-ISAC debuts program to support network of retailers and hospitality companies by helping to mature the cybersecurity programs of their third-party vendors and service providers.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) announced the launch of LinkSECURE, a new program to help mature the cybersecurity capabilities of vendors and address the growing concern of supply chain cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The program aims to reduce third-party risk for RH-ISAC member companies by strengthening the cybersecurity of their suppliers. This initiative demonstrates RH-ISAC's commitment to improving cybersecurity across the entire retail and hospitality ecosystem.

LinkSECURE program participants will work closely with dedicated support managers to implement critical security controls. In addition, the organization will hold virtual meetings, educational sessions on the essentials of cybersecurity, and topical briefings on major sector incidents one-on-one and in group settings.

A few key points showcasing the significance of the new program include:

Offers a guided path to implementing a prioritized set of safeguards to mitigate the most prevalent cyberattacks

Guides these businesses to maturity in their cybersecurity programs

Provides users with access to a vast array of RH-ISAC resources relevant to their sectors including threat intelligence, research/reporting, the work of member groups, and resources from partner organizations

"The LinkSECURE program is setting a new standard to help our industry become better prepared to combat ever-growing cybersecurity threats," said Luke Vander Linden, RH-ISAC's Vice President of Membership and Marketing.

The program will primarily be offered to RH-ISAC's Core Members' vendors. Should other small to mid-sized retailers be interested, RH-ISAC will consider their participation too.

For more information on RH-ISAC and the LinkSECURE offering, please visit rhisac.org/linkSECURE.

ABOUT RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is a trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

