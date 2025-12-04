Retail and Warehouse Logistics Market to Reach $2.3 Trillion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in the e-commerce sector, increase in omnichannel retail logistics, and growth in demand for FMCG logistics drive the global retail and warehouse logistics market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Retail and Warehouse Logistics Market by Type (Transportation, Warehousing and Storage, Inventory Management, Packaging and Labeling, Reverse Logistics, and Others), Mode of Transport (Road, Rail, Air, and Sea), and End User (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive, FMCG, Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the retail and warehouse logistics market was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $2.3 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The global retail and warehouse logistics market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by growth in the e-commerce sector, increase in omnichannel retail logistics, and growth in demand for FMCG logistics. Also, rise in the adoption of automation and artificial intelligence, and expansion of third party logistics (3PL) and fourth party logistics (4PL) services are expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $1.3 Trillion Market Size in 2034 $2.3 Trillion CAGR 5.9 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Mode of Transportation, End User, and Region. Drivers E-commerce sector Increase in omnichannel retail Growth in demand for FMCG logistics Opportunities Growth in adoption of automation and artificial intelligence Expansion of third party logistics (3PL) and fourth party logistics (4PL) services Restraints Lack of control by manufacturers on reverse logistics Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs

The transportation segment to dominate the market by 2034.

Based on type, the global retail and warehouse logistics market is segregated into transportation, warehousing and storage, inventory management, packaging and labelling, reverse logistics, and others. The transportation segment dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to growing surge in e-commerce and omnichannel retailing. Modern consumers expect faster and more flexible delivery options, including same-day and next-day shipping. Hence, retailers are expanding their geographic reach and integrating more robust and efficient transport networks. In additionally, the rise in cross-border trade and supply chain diversification is increasing the need for reliable transportation solutions.

The sea segment to dominate the global market share by 2034.

Based on mode of transportation, the market is categorized into road, rail, air, and sea. The sea segment dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to sea transportation being used for moving large volumes of goods such as apparel, electronics, and home goods from countries like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh to global markets. For instance, large retail chains import loads of merchandise by sea to stock their regional distribution centers in advance during major sales seasons like Black Friday or Diwali.

The FMCG segment to dominate the market by 2034.

On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, FMCG, electronics, and others. The FMCG segment dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to FMCG products being transported in high volume and thus, requiring fast, frequent, and wide-reaching distribution network. Products in this segment are typically stored in regional distribution centers and then sent to retail outlets or directly to consumers. Retail and warehousing logistics in this segment involve managing expiration dates, temperature-controlled storage for perishables, and quick response systems to meet daily retail demand.

The Asia-Pacific segment to dominate the market by 2034

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2024, owing to countries in the region witnessing strong demand for retail and warehousing logistics due to high population density, growth in digital adoption, and surge in online retail activity. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is home to some of the largest e-commerce markets in the world, which has led to large-scale investments in smart warehouses, automation technologies, and fulfillment centres, thus driving the retail and warehouse market demand.

Leading Market Players: -

DHL Group

XPO Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

FedEx

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Geodis

CEVA Logistics

DSV

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global retail and warehouse logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

