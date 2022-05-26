Retail Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 8.80 billion | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

To know more about market dynamics, Request a Sample Report

Retail Automation Market: Opportunities

The high adoption of contactless payment solutions is driving the growth of the retail automation market. Mobile payment gateways, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, have made the process of paying bills easy. Hence, various retailers are adopting platforms such as NFC POS terminals, which facilitate mobile payments. The high adoption of contactless EMV cards will also encourage the implementation of NFC POS terminals. The increasing need for faster checkouts at retail outlets, high adoption of EMV cards, effective information management among retailers, and the growth in focus toward secure payments are some of the factors that will contribute to the growth of the global retail automation market.

Find out about other drivers impacting the growth of the market. Download a Sample Report Now

Retail Automation Market: Segmentation by Type

The point-of-scale segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. POS offers various advantages compared to traditional cash registers. It can be used to store, share, and keep track of sales, payment, and customer information, thus saving time and increasing efficiency and accuracy. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Retail Automation Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region will be driven by factors such as the growing level of urbanization and the increase in the disposable income of the people. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the retail automation market in APAC.

Retail Automation Market: Major Vendors

The retail automation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing M&A activities to compete in the market. Some vendors that offer products directed at the process industries are trying to increase their market presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators and regional automation service providers.

A few of the key vendors operating in the retail automation market include Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ek robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, KUKA AG, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Tec Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp., among others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports:

Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Retail Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ek robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, KUKA AG, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Tec Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Point-of-sale - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Point-of-sale - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Barcode and RFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Barcode and RFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Barcode and RFD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Barcode and RFD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Barcode and RFD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Camera - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Camera - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Single item stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Single item stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Fuel stations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Fuel stations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Datalogic Spa

Exhibit 123: Datalogic Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: Datalogic Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Datalogic Spa - Key news



Exhibit 126: Datalogic Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Datalogic Spa - Segment focus

11.4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 128: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 132: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 KUKA AG

Exhibit 145: KUKA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 146: KUKA AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 147: KUKA AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 148: KUKA AG - Segment focus

11.9 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 149: NCR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: NCR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: NCR Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: NCR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Posiflex Technology Inc.

Exhibit 154: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Toshiba Tec Corp.

Exhibit 157: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Toshiba Tec Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 161: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio