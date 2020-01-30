Retail Automation Market Soaring at 9.6% CAGR to Reach $23.58 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report explains the potential of the global retail automation industry and offers statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, key drivers & restraints, and opportunities for the forecast period.

The report segments the global retail automation industry into type, implementation, end-user, and region. Based on type, the report classifies the market into Point-of-Sale (POS), barcode & RFID, electronic shelf label (ESL), camera, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV), and others. Based on implementation, the report bifurcates the market into in-store and warehouse. Based on end-user, the report divides the market into hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies. Based on region, the report evaluates the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. All these insights presented in the report offers detailed data about major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the industry.

As per the report, the increase in the need to enhance business procedures and surge in the need for centralized monitoring & controlling platform for inventory management is likely to fuel the growth of the market and offer lucrative growth opportunity for the market players. On the other hand, the report also highlights some of the market players leading the global retail automation market. The key players listed in the report are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NCR Corporation, KUKA AG, First Data Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, Diebold Nixdorf, Honeywell International Inc., Incorporated, and Posiflex Technology, Inc. The research offers the performance of each player functioning in the global market. These market players have applied several strategies to grow their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

The report clearly indicates that the global retail automation industry has achieved substantial growth since 2019. This report is a great source of information offering answers to all the questions faced by industry shareholders such as manufacturers, partners, end-users, and investors. It helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Besides this, the report presents Porter's five forces analysis which helps in demonstrating the potency of the buyers and supplier in the industry.

