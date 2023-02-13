Retail Automation Market to Grow by USD 11.40 Bn, 33% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail automation market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,407.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.23%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the retail automation market was valued at USD 10,150.35 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, rising demand for retail automation products in the e-commerce industry, and increasing adoption of innovative solutions in retail automation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail Automation Market 2023-2027

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

The market is segmented by type (point-of-sale, barcode and RFID, camera, and others), end-user (supermarkets, hypermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (point-of-sale, barcode and RFID, camera, and others)

Point-of-sale: POS systems are used in retail transactions to manage and complete sales transactions. They consist of hardware and software components and offer advantages over traditional cash registers, such as improved efficiency and accuracy in inventory reporting, easier management of sales and customer information, and time savings. The growing demand for POS systems is driven by factors such as their ease of use, high return on investment, and various applications, such as inventory management and bill printing. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the POS segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., EK robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, MIDEA Group, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the retail automation market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Home Automation Market in India by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The home automation market in India is projected to grow by USD 3.58 billion with a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increased reliance on wireless technologies is notably driving the home automation market growth in India, although factors such as the high cost of installing home automation systems may impede the market growth.

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The process automation and instrumentation market is projected to grow by USD 28.57 billion with a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The simplification of manufacturing through automation is notably driving the process automation and instrumentation market growth, although factors such as cybersecurity threats may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this retail automation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retail automation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the retail automation market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the retail automation market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retail automation market vendors

Retail Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11407.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ek robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, MIDEA Group, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global retail automation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global retail automation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Point-of-sale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Point-of-sale - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Point-of-sale - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Barcode and RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Barcode and RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Barcode and RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Barcode and RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Barcode and RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Camera - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Single item stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Single item stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Single item stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Fuel stations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Fuel stations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Fuel stations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Datalogic Spa

Exhibit 128: Datalogic Spa - Overview



Exhibit 129: Datalogic Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Datalogic Spa - Key news



Exhibit 131: Datalogic Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Datalogic Spa - Segment focus

12.4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 133: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 ek robotics GmbH

Exhibit 137: ek robotics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 138: ek robotics GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: ek robotics GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 FAMETECH INC.

Exhibit 140: FAMETECH INC. - Overview



Exhibit 141: FAMETECH INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: FAMETECH INC. - Key offerings

12.7 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 143: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Grey Orange Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 iFuture Robotics

Exhibit 160: iFuture Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 161: iFuture Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: iFuture Robotics - Key offerings

12.12 Infoplus Commerce

Exhibit 163: Infoplus Commerce - Overview



Exhibit 164: Infoplus Commerce - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Infoplus Commerce - Key offerings

12.13 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 166: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 167: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 168: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

12.14 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 170: NCR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: NCR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: NCR Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: NCR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Posiflex Technology Inc.

Exhibit 175: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 178: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 182: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 185: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio