Retail Bank Customer Satisfaction Strained by Growth of Digital-Only Segment, J.D. Power Finds

"There is no doubt that digital banking channels give banks an enormous opportunity to reduce costs, but the risk is that those cost savings come with lower levels of customer engagement," said Paul McAdam, Senior Director of the Banking Practice at J.D. Power. "Right now, retail banks need to address the growing digital divide that is emerging within customer segments. Successfully navigating that transition will require banks to provide better, more personalized advice that is consistent across both digital and branch interactions and to ensure that customer needs are met, regardless of channel."

Following are some key findings of the study:

Digital-only and branch-only customers are least-satisfied customer segments: Overall satisfaction is lowest among retail bank customers who exclusively used online or mobile banking channels during the past three months (791 on a 1,000-point scale). Customers who exclusively used a branch are slightly more satisfied (804). The segment with the highest level of overall satisfaction—823—is branch-dependent digital customers, the group that used the branch two or more times in the past three months and also used online or mobile banking. This group is followed by digital-centric branch-using customers (808), who used the branch once in the past three months and used online or mobile banking.

Overall satisfaction is lowest among retail bank customers who exclusively used online or mobile banking channels during the past three months (791 on a 1,000-point scale). Customers who exclusively used a branch are slightly more satisfied (804). The segment with the highest level of overall satisfaction—823—is branch-dependent digital customers, the group that used the branch two or more times in the past three months and also used online or mobile banking. This group is followed by digital-centric branch-using customers (808), who used the branch once in the past three months and used online or mobile banking. Communication is where relationships fall short : The lower satisfaction scores found among digital-only customers are largely driven by weaker performance across three factors in the study: communication and advice; products and fees; and new account opening.

: The lower satisfaction scores found among digital-only customers are largely driven by weaker performance across three factors in the study: communication and advice; products and fees; and new account opening. Digital divide largest among Millennial 1 and Gen X bank customers: The gap in satisfaction between digital-centric and branch-dependent customers cuts across all generations of retail bank customers, but it is most pronounced among Millennials (35-point satisfaction gap) and Gen X (24-point satisfaction gap), bucking the conventional wisdom that younger banking customers do not like to use branches.

The gap in satisfaction between digital-centric and branch-dependent customers cuts across all generations of retail bank customers, but it is most pronounced among Millennials (35-point satisfaction gap) and Gen X (24-point satisfaction gap), bucking the conventional wisdom that younger banking customers do not like to use branches. Big banks lead the way on digital transformation: Big banks have the largest concentration of digital-centric customers (47%). Within the big and regional bank segments, Capital One and Bank of America have the highest percentages of digital-centric customers (55% and 53%, respectively), giving them a significant lead in digital transformation.

"While the retail banking industry has a great deal of work to do to bridge the growing digital divide, some leaders have already begun to make huge progress on the digital learning curve," McAdam said. "Some of the best practices being pioneered today by digital leaders include highly personalized digital interactions along with branch transformation efforts that serve the needs of both digital-centric and branch-dependent customers."

Study Rankings

The study measures customer satisfaction with banks in 11 regions of the United States. The scores reflect satisfaction of the entire retail banking customer bases of these banks, representing a broader group of customers than just the branch-dependent and digital-centric segments. The J.D. Power award recipients with the highest retail banking customer satisfaction scores by region are:

California Region: U.S. Bank (824)

Florida Region: TD Bank (844)

Mid-Atlantic Region: Northwest Bank (840)

Midwest Region: First National Bank of Omaha (845)

New England Region: Bangor Savings Bank (862)

North Central Region: City National Bank (W.V.) (854)

Northwest Region: Banner Bank (838)

South Central Region: Trustmark National Bank (856)

Southeast Region: United Community Bank (854)

Southwest Region: MidFirst Bank (877)

Texas Region: Frost Bank (873)

The 13th annual U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction in six factors (listed in alphabetical order): channel activities; communication and advice; convenience; new account opening; problem resolution; and products and fees. Channel activities include seven subfactors (listed in alphabetical order): assisted online service; ATM; branch service; call center service; IVR/automated phone service; mobile banking; and online banking.

The study is based on responses from more than 88,000 retail banking customers of 200 of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded in quarterly waves from April 2017 to February 2018.

For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2018053.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; St. James, N.Y.; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/about-us/press-release-info

NOTE: 11 charts follow.

J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM Rankings Retail Banking Satisfaction Index Ranking

JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (on a 1,000-point scale)

for consumers: California



U.S. Bank 824 5 Chase 817 4 Region Average 800 3 Bank of America 797 3 Bank of the West 797 3 Citibank 792 3 Union Bank 788 2 Wells Fargo 781 2 Florida



TD Bank 844 5 Chase 837 4 Regions Bank 829 4 PNC Bank 822 4 SunTrust Bank 821 4 Fifth Third Bank 819 3 Region Average 816 3 Citibank 811 3 BB&T 809 3 Wells Fargo 807 2 Bank of America 800 2

Power Circle Ratings Legend

5 – Among the best

4 – Better than most

3 – About average

2 – The rest

J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM Rankings Retail Banking Satisfaction Index Ranking

JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (on a 1,000-point scale)

for consumers: Mid-Atlantic



Northwest Bank 840 5 Community Bank 839 5 Dollar Bank 839 5 TD Bank 822 4 S&T Bank 820 4 Huntington 818 4 PNC Bank 817 4 Chase 816 4 Citizens Bank 815 4 Union Bank & Trust 815 4 Fulton Bank 810 3 NBT Bank 809 3 Region Average 804 3 Capital One 803 3 M&T Bank 803 3 Valley National Bank 802 3 Bank of America 801 3 SunTrust Bank 799 3 New York Community Bank 798 3 First Commonwealth Bank 797 3 Apple Bank for Savings 791 3 Citibank 790 3 BB&T 789 3 Wells Fargo 788 3 KeyBank 786 3 First NB of Pennsylvania 778 2 Santander Bank 768 2 HSBC 737 2

Power Circle Ratings Legend

5 – Among the best

4 – Better than most

3 – About average

2 – The rest

J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM Rankings Retail Banking Satisfaction Index Ranking

JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (on a 1,000-point scale)

for consumers: Midwest



First National Bank of Omaha 845 5 Wintrust Community Bank 836 4 Regions Bank 826 4 First Midwest Bank 818 4 Bremer Bank 817 4 PNC Bank 816 4 U.S. Bank 813 4 Commerce Bank 812 4 Great Southern Bank 811 4 UMB Bank 809 4 BMO Harris Bank 808 4 Chase 808 4 Citibank 805 4 MB Financial Bank 803 3 Associated Bank 802 3 Region Average 797 3 Bank of America 795 3 Fifth Third Bank 786 3 Bank of the West 784 3 Great Western Bank 772 2 TCF National Bank 771 2 Wells Fargo 769 2 New England



Bangor Savings Bank 862 5 Rockland Trust Co 852 4 Eastern Bank 837 4 TD Bank 821 4 Chase 802 3 Webster Bank 802 3 Region Average 797 3 People's United Bank 797 3 Citizens Bank 796 3 Santander Bank 788 3 Bank of America 782 3 Wells Fargo 781 3 KeyBank 776 2

Power Circle Ratings Legend

5 – Among the best

4 – Better than most

3 – About average

2 – The rest

J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM Rankings Retail Banking Satisfaction Index Ranking

JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (on a 1,000-point scale)

for consumers: North Central



City National Bank (W.V.) 854 5 Huntington 847 5 Chase 836 4 Fifth Third Bank 822 3 Region Average 821 3 First Financial (Ohio) 820 3 PNC Bank 820 3 U.S. Bank 820 3 Regions Bank 819 3 Bank of America 809 3 BB&T 808 3 Peoples Bank 806 2 WesBanco Bank 805 2 KeyBank 804 2 Comerica Bank 803 2 Flagstar Bank 803 2 Citizens Bank 798 2 Wells Fargo 790 2 Chemical Bank 786 2 Old National Bank 782 2 TCF National Bank 780 2 Northwest



Banner Bank 838 5 Chase 809 4 Columbia State Bank 807 4 Umpqua Bank 805 4 KeyBank 803 4 Region Average 795 3 Bank of America 787 3 U.S. Bank 784 3 Wells Fargo 772 2

Power Circle Ratings Legend

5 – Among the best

4 – Better than most

3 – About average

2 – The rest

J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM Rankings Retail Banking Satisfaction Index Ranking

JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (on a 1,000-point scale)

for consumers: South Central



Trustmark National Bank 856 5 PNC Bank 849 4 Arvest Bank 848 4 Chase 841 4 Whitney Bank 839 4 Capital One 832 3 Regions Bank 832 3 Region Average 829 3 Wells Fargo 822 3 First Tennessee Bank 821 3 U.S. Bank 821 3 SunTrust Bank 818 2 BB&T 817 2 BBVA Compass 817 2 BancorpSouth Bank 814 2 Simmons First Bank 812 2 Bank of America 804 2 Southeast



United Community Bank 854 5 TD Bank 848 4 Regions Bank 836 4 BB&T 834 4 Synovus Bank 833 4 PNC Bank 828 4 First Citizens Bank & Trust 827 4 Chase 824 4 Wells Fargo 817 3 Fifth Third Bank 816 3 Region Average 816 3 Bank of America 807 3 SunTrust Bank 807 3 South State Bank 804 2 Capital Bank 802 2

Power Circle Ratings Legend

5 – Among the best

4 – Better than most

3 – About average

2 – The rest

J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM Rankings Retail Banking Satisfaction Index Ranking

JDPower.com Power Circle Ratings™ (on a 1,000-point scale)

for consumers: Southwest



MidFirst Bank 877 5 BancFirst 856 4 Nevada State Bank 839 4 Bank of Oklahoma 838 4 Arvest Bank 828 4 Chase 819 4 FirstBank (Colo.) 817 4 U.S Bank 810 3 Bank of the West 805 3 Region Average 804 3 Zions First National Bank 797 3 Bank of America 789 3 Wells Fargo 783 2 BBVA Compass 780 2 Texas



Frost Bank 873 5 Woodforest National Bank 847 4 Prosperity Bank 841 4 First Financial Bank 829 4 Chase 821 3 Capital One 820 3 BBVA Compass 819 3 Region Average 819 3 Comerica Bank 813 3 Amegy Bank 809 3 Bank of America 808 3 Wells Fargo 807 3

Power Circle Ratings Legend

5 – Among the best

4 – Better than most

3 – About average

2 – The rest

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; St. James, N.Y.; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/about-us/press-release-info

1 J.D. Power defines generational groups as Pre-Boomers (born before 1946); Boomers (1946-1964); Gen X (1965-1976); and Gen Y (1977-1994). Xennials (1978-1981) and Millennials (1982-1994) are subsets of Gen Y.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-bank-customer-satisfaction-strained-by-growth-of-digital-only-segment-jd-power-finds-300635272.html

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

